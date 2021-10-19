How far is your Airpod from your phone?





When AirPods were first released, they caused cultural change. Fans wanted to get it, but some tech users were skeptical about the constraints needed to use the all-new AirPods.

On the other hand, AirPods are a big hit and are now widely used. However, have you considered the operating range of these devices? Where does it stop working if it is taken away from the iPhone?

This article describes how far your Airpod is from your phone. Please read the article to find out.

How far can Airpods be from the phone – the range of Airpods?

According to the company, the ideal operating range for this device is 30-60 feet. This is ideally in the range of about 10-18 meters. Basically, this means you don’t have to worry about losing music until you’re 18 meters away from your phone.

Difference between optimum range and maximum range

When discussing ranges, it is important to distinguish between optimal and maximum ranges.

If you want the best performance from your AirPods, you should use it in a recommended range called the optimal range. On the other hand, the maximum range is the range until you can no longer hear the sound.

Some people want to know how far they can go from the maximum range. We found that these earphones ranged to about 60 feet and could play music uninterrupted, even at great distances.

Therefore, it is no exaggeration to say that you can listen to music even if you are 60 feet away from your mobile phone. But then going far is at your risk.

How do I connect my AirPods to my phone?

AirPods aren’t just for listening to music. It can also be used for a variety of other purposes. In addition, you can call people or talk to Siri directly. To connect, make sure your phone is updated. Put your AirPods in the included case and place them near your smartphone. Then unlock your smartphone and watch the animation appear on your screen.

The phone will be paired automatically so you can start by simply clicking Connect. Once you receive the on-screen instructions, all you have to do is complete the connection.Once the connection is established, the rest[完了]Just press a button.

Main features of AirPods

As mentioned earlier, Airpods are used not only for music, but for many other purposes as well. If you’re thinking of buying Airpods, these are some of the main features.

Battery Capacity – AirPods battery life is critical to performance. With a fully charged battery, you can listen for up to 5 hours and call for up to 3 hours. Performance – The main selling point of Airpods is a stable wireless connection. With the launch of the H1 headphone chip, devices can be connected and replaced in a short amount of time. User-friendly interface – Airpods are easy to use. You can use some of the features of your smartphone even if you are not near your smartphone. For example, with a tap, you can adjust, communicate, and even look up at the weather. You can do a lot without picking up your phone.

This is how far the Airpod is from the phone. You no longer have to carry bulky wired headphones to listen to music. When in the open region, those ranges are invincible. What do you think?

