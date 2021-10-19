Google tried everything except making the best phone





At 1:00 pm ET, Google will do its best to convince millions of people to buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro instead of the Apples iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy. Does it work? It depends on whether Google does something that the phone launch could never have done: fire on all cylinders.

The Google Pixel is an unprecedented cell phone, every cell phone except the kitchen sink, and the cell phone that early adopters have longed for. Samsung originally hunted down the Android side of the market with the Galaxy Note, and it was in 2017 that Apple surpassed the $ 1,000 mark on the iPhone X, followed by expensive pros and promaxes.

Google definitely didn’t have a true flagship phone to call itself: although the incredible camera software of the search giant has punched pixels beyond its weight for years. Otherwise, the company was competing for the flagship of the budget. The Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 5 are all priced for entry-level iPhones rather than aiming for the moon, given how low marketing, career partnerships, and raw hardware skills are. Was being done. Google was able to get together for each.

Google has undoubtedly been involved in the release of all major Android phones, returning to the 2008 T-Mobile G1 / HTC Dream and the 2010-2015 Nexus program, but responsible for Apple and even its fate. Samsung did not do today. Until the Pixel 3a in the 2019s, all Google smartphones relied on revolving doors from third-party smartphone makers for hardware stacks such as Motorola, HTC, LG, and Huawei.

The budget Pixel 3A was the first device to find a sales niche by bringing Google’s excellent camera to a $ 399 phone (easily gaining an estimated 0.4% market share). It was also the first phone to be fully developed by a Google team that included former HTC designers and engineers. (The company bought them for $ 1.1 billion in 2018.) After the Pixel 4 failed, the Pixel 3As has a balance of simple design, high-performance camera, midrange features, and all Google to date. It has influenced the launch of smartphones.

Pixel 6 is a turning point

Google has been telling us that Pixel 6 is a turning point for months. Google phones are premium again. I’ve never seen Google-branded hardware so ambitious since the most expensive Nexus smartphone. And you’ve never seen such a big marketing budget since the first Pixel. Google hardware boss Rick Osterloh said in August that he was ready to make a large investment in marketing to grow his brand. The budget seems to have been enough for CFO Ruth Porat to name it in the earnings announcement.

Pixel 6 design. GIF: Google

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also have a different design than other smartphones, with multiple cameras placed in a huge camera bar reminiscent of Star Wars droids, with a distinctive pop color on top. The reported presence of a new 50-megapixel camera that captures 150% more light shows that Google is finally moving forward. It has a wide-angle sensor, a 4x Periscope zoom on the front, and a large curved screen with a high refresh rate. A hole punch camera and a minimal bezel enhance the premium look of both phones. They also reportedly got a huge battery up to 5,000mAh, addressing the biggest problem that sank the Pixel 4 and the fingerprint reader under the display.

And for the first time, Pixel will be centered around Google’s own chips. A new SoC called Tensor designed by Google itself, with fully differentiated AI performance (which may contain a rare combination of off-the-shelf CPU and GPU cores).

It seems that Google is pulling Apple by controlling the entire hardware and software stack. In theory, it can provide features and optimized performance not found on previous Qualcomm-based phones.

According to the leaked product page, the new Pixels introduces four perks, especially those that may ow something to the new chip. Magic Eraser function that can automatically remove unnecessary objects from photos, Face Unblur function that can stabilize blurry photos, live translation function for real-time language translation without connecting to the Internet, and 5 years Security updates are guaranteed. Nevertheless, I have to wonder if any of them are enough.

Apple’s iPhone is stronger than ever, and the iPhone 13 lineup is improving almost every aspect of the already-functioning iPhone 12, with the Pixels camera catching up this year. Carriers are pushing for unprecedented iPhone trade-in deals, offering $ 1,000 models for free and effectively in 24 months, even when trading on the iPhone three years ago, making these deals even more appealing. It has become something like that. Given the relative value of older Pixel smartphones, it’s hard to imagine AT & T, T-Mobile, and Verizon offering the same to Google’s customers.

The leaked price also gives me a pause. Targets reported by multiple sources list Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro internally for $ 599 and $ 898, respectively. That means they start cheaper than the Pixel 5, which looks strange while I’m willing to take a lower price if I can get it, it’s Google grants to these phones themselves Some corners that either put out (probably because it didn’t get that boost from the carrier) or suggest its reduction. I hope Google understands quality control, but many corporate phones have had problems with manufacturing defects, battery problems, screen quality control, etc. that lead to the boot loop of Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P in the past. There were some ugly issues. The Pixel 2 XL and the mysterious brick Pixel 3 are on the rise. Some Pixel 5 smartphones also had a strange display gap. I know people who are burned by too many boot loops and don’t even think of Google phones anymore.

At least, the price suggests to me that Google probably doesn’t have any other premium hardware features. Google may come across the iPhone, but it probably won’t beat it this year.

Fortunately for Google, the definition of success is relative. Nikkei reports that Google is only trying to produce 7 million new Pixel 6 smartphones, and last year’s smartphone shipments only doubled. (Apple and Samsung are known to ship 80 million phones each quarter.) The company doesn’t have to break the duality of Apple and Samsung by persuading them to abandon their iPhones and Galaxy this year. You have to win.

Google has outstanding phones, large-scale marketing and awareness campaigns, career partnerships around the world, class-leading cameras, excellent battery life, speedy performance, attractive design, excellent reviews, and more. No danger signal required. If Google can hit every cylinder and it all works, then maybe it can use its success as a stepping stone to make it even harder next year.

