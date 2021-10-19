MacBook Pro 14 “and MacBook Pro 16”: What Should I Buy?





On October 18, Apple officially announced the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021. The two redesigned 2021 MacBook Pros feature an eye-catching mini LED display and the latest Apple Silicone.

You can order either the new M1 Pro chip or the more powerful M1 Max now. This is a surprisingly powerful chip that promises to give these new MacBook Pros enough power to rival the best gaming laptops. However, both of these new devices look good enough to be on our best laptop list, but which one is the best MacBook for you depends on your needs.

To help you make better purchase decisions, here’s a summary of the differences between Apple’s new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 Specifications 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 Starting price $ 1,999 $ 2,499 Screen 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024×1964 pixels, 254 ppi) 16.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3456×2244 pixels, 254 ppi) Processor M1 Pro (8 cores) CPU, 14-core GPU or 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), optional M1 Max, up to 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU M1 Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU) | M1 Max (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU) ) Battery size 70Wh 100Wh Battery life (requested) Up to 11 hours web surfing via Wi-Fi Up to 14 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi 512GB-8TB 512GB-8TBMemory16GB-6GB16GB-6GBPortsThunderbolt 4 (x3), HDMI, MagSafe 3 , Headphone Jack, SD Memory Card Slot Thunderbolt 4 (x3), HDMI, MagSafe 3, Headphone Jack, SD Memory Card Slot Webcam 1080p FaceTime HD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD Camera Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6802.11ax Wi-Fi 6BluetoothBluetooth 5.0Bluetooth5.0 Dimensions 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inch 14 x 9.8 x 0.7 inch Weight 3.5 lbs 4.7 lbs (M1 Pro) | 4.8 lbs (M1 Max) MacBook Pro 14 inch vs MacBook Pro 16 inch: Price and Release Date

Both of these new MacBook Pros can be ordered today from Apple’s website with a starting price of $ 1,999 for the 14-inch model and $ 2,499 for the 16-inch model. Ships on October 25th and is available in two color variations: silver or space gray.

The $ 1,999 entry-level 14-inch Pro comes with an M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16 GB of unified memory, and a 512 GB SSD for storage. If you need more power, you can pay $ 2,499 for an upgraded model with a powerful 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 1TB of SSD storage on your M1 Pro chip. Spending more on configuring a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a new M1 Max chip with 10-core GPU, 32-core GPU, and 64 GB of unified memory (the best Apple laptop I’ve ever seen) Can be), and 8TB of storage. Fair Warning: This fully maximized model runs over $ 5,899.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 is at least $ 500 more expensive than its smaller siblings, but it also comes with the more powerful M1 Pro. The $ 2,499 entry-level model comes with an M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16 GB of unified memory, and 512 GB SSD for storage, but can be increased up to 1 TB SSD. increase. $ 2,699.

If you need more power, there’s also a $ 3,499 model that comes with Apple’s new M1 Max chip. This is the most powerful silicon Apple has ever put on a MacBook. It has a 10-core CPU, a 32-core GPU, 32 GB of unified memory, and 1 TB SSD for storage. You can pay extra to trick it with up to 64GB of memory and 8TB of storage, but it costs over $ 6,099.

MacBook Pro 14 “and MacBook Pro 16”: Design

Both of these new 2021 MacBook Pros feature a 100% recycled aluminum chassis designed to provide better airflow than previous MacBooks.

The 14-inch model is 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches thick and weighs 3.5 pounds. This is quite lightweight considering its performance weight. In contrast, the 16-inch Pro measures 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches and weighs 4.7 to 4.8 pounds. This depends on whether you are configuring with M1 Pro or M1 Max.

Therefore, if portability and thinness are important, 14 inches is the best choice. It’s as thin and light as a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1, but it offers more power and a better screen. But if you absolutely need the largest screen possible and don’t mind the extra surroundings, the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 is for you.

Apart from size and weight, there is little difference in the design of these two MacBook Pros. According to Apple, the bezel that surrounds the display is 20% thinner on the sides and 60% thinner on the top than the previous generation MacBook Pro. However, Apple left a small notch in the top bezel that houses the webcam. A new 1080p FaceTime camera with Apple Silicone image processing capabilities.

Neither model has Apple’s controversial touchbar. The touchbar has been replaced with a row of standard physical function keys at the top of the keyboard.

(Image credit: Apple)

Both have a MagSafe 3 charging port on the far left, indicating that MagSafe charging has returned to the MacBook Pro line. With at least a 96W power adapter (which comes standard with most models and is also available as a $ 20 add-on at the time of purchase), fast charging is also possible. Apple claims that fast charging technology can supply up to 50% of the battery. Power in 30 minutes.

MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch: Display

One of the most exciting new features of the 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro is the new Liquid Retina XDR display. It’s the same mini LED display technology that surprised me when I saw it on the iPad Pro 2021 (12.9 inches), but it’s now the first MacBook to have it.

(Image credit: Apple)

The 14-inch Pro features a 14.2-inch mini LED display with native resolution of 3024 x 1984 pixels, providing 254 pixels per inch. It also incorporates Apple’s ProMotion Adaptive Display Technology for refresh rates up to 120Hz. And like the iPad Pro 2021, Apple promises that the display can achieve sustained brightness of up to 1,000 nits, or peak brightness of 1,600 nits. This is very bright in my experience with the iPad’s mini LED display.

The 16-inch Pro comes with a larger version of the same screen. This is a 16.2 inch mini LED display that offers 254 pixels per inch and has a native resolution of 3456 x 2234 pixels. The displays on both models support 1 billion colors and Apple’s True Tone technology, so they are automatically adjusted to complement the ambient lighting. The ProMotion display is also designed to save battery power by dynamically adjusting the refresh rate.

Again, both models are pretty much the same in terms of what they offer. The big difference is in the amount. If you need as much screen space as you can to get the job done (or play a game on the largest canvas possible), the 16-inch MacBook Pro is probably a better investment. If size doesn’t matter, the 14-inch MacBook Pro’s screen is just as good and easy to carry.

MacBook Pro 14 “and MacBook Pro 16”: Port

Thankfully, Apple has incorporated a variety of port options into both the 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pros. Each has three Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 ports (also supports DisplayPort), one HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a headphone jack.

MagSafe charging is back (image credit: Apple event via YouTube)

More notably, Apple has reintroduced MagSafe Charging with a new MagSafe 3 charging port on the left side of each laptop. These devices can be pinch-charged via the Thunderbolt port, which welcomes a return to foam.

So if you have a strong feeling about the port, you don’t have to worry about which model to buy. Both have exactly the same port array, which is pretty good.

MacBook Pro 14 “and MacBook Pro 16”: Performance

We expected Apple to announce these new 2021 MacBook Pros with the new Apple Silicone, but we announced two, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max.

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The M1 Pro is the successor to Apple’s extremely powerful M1 chip and is standard on both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. This new Apple Silicon offers more CPU cores, more GPU cores, better media engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip.

The M1 Max is even more powerful than the Pro, and the 16-inch Macbook Pro with Apple’s pitching M1 Max is the ultimate mobile video workstation.

(Image credit: Apple Event M1 Pro)

The M1 Pro has a 10-core CPU (8 performance cores, 2 efficiency cores) with a 16-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine. The M1 Max offers the same 10-core CPU, with a 32-core GPU and twice the memory bandwidth of the M1 Max. It also provides two video encoding engines and two ProRes encoding / decoding engines. This makes it the beast of the video editing bay.

Both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros can be configured with multiple versions of either chip. So there is little (performance) difference between the two models.

Keep in mind that if you are upgrading from an entry-level M1 Pro chip to M1 Max, Apple will also need to upgrade from 16GB to 32GB of RAM. Approximately $ 900 to move from the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro to the cheapest model with the M1 Max chip ($ 2,899), and the entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 to the M1 Max ($ 3,099).

MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch: Webcam

Both of these new 2021 MacBooks have a new 1080p FaceTime camera embedded in the top bezel of the display. It must provide crisp, crisp image and video quality to provide the same advanced image processing as the 1080p camera built into the Apple iMac 2021 (24-inch), driven by Apple Silicon.

The 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pros have a notch, but the older 13-inch M1 Pro doesn’t (image credit: Apple via Youtube).

It may also be a bit more noticeable than most MacBook webcams, as Apple has gone ahead and trimmed the top bezel around the webcam housing, leaving a small notch from the top of the display that occupies a small portion of the screen. The MacBook Pro 2021 looks like an iPhone because Apple has designed macOS to adapt and display a menu bar and full-screen apps around the notch, but it’s actually usable during normal use. Is unlikely to occur.

Both models use the same webcam, so they should work the same in terms of image and video quality during FaceTime and Zoom calls.

MacBook Pro 14 “and MacBook Pro 16”: Battery Life

Battery life is where the new MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 really shines compared to its little siblings. Apple claims it can last up to 21 hours on a single charge, but the new MacBook Pro 14-inch is touted to last up to 17 hours.

However, both are very impressive claims, and Apple is more honest than most laptop manufacturers when it comes to estimating battery life, so at least both laptops could be used for at least 10 hours. ‘It’s new.

All you need to know is that these new Pros can be charged quickly (Apple promises up to 50% power in 30 minutes), but you’ll need at least a 96W power adapter to get it. It comes standard with most models, but not with the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro. Only 67W power adapter is included. We decided to consider that model, but if you need fast charging, you can upgrade your MacBook Pro’s chip to an M1 Pro with a 10-core CPU and Apple will offer a more powerful charger instead, or 20 Please spend the dollar to purchase the 96W charger separately.

MacBook Pro 14 “vs MacBook Pro 16”: Verdict

For better or for worse, Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models are about the same. Both promise a dazzling display, amazing Apple Silicon-powered performance, and true battery life.

So if you’re having a hard time making a decision, you can rest assured that whatever you choose, you’ll have the best MacBook Pro you’ve ever seen. Both models have enough memory, storage, and processing power to easily handle full-scale video editing, game development, and more, and should be able to tackle many of the most demanding games without problems.

If price and portability are paramount, the smaller, more sophisticated and more affordable 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 is available. However, if you absolutely need the largest display possible with the best battery life, don’t worry about the extra weight, the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 should help you instead of a good one.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Deals Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/face-off/macbook-pro-14-inch-vs-macbook-pro-16-inch-what-should-you-buy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos