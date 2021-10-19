Apple’s M1 Pro is finally giving Mac fans what they were looking for





The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have many long-desired features.

Apple

Apple has found the best way to get even the least knowledgeable consumers involved, using the new homemade M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. A Mac that has been streamlined every year.

Larger display? check. 1080p webcam? check. Add HDMI port? check. SD card slot? check. By the way, Apple brought back its beloved MagSafe power connector and removed the criticized touch bar.

In essence, Apple has announced two MacBook Pros that even longtime fans and casual consumers can’t ignore.

It’s not a coincidence, but it was necessary to introduce a second-generation Apple M1 processor line as a precursor to this series of highly coveted changes. By linking these features to its own silicon, Apple is basically buying fan base and customer credit. This will greatly help transform the effort to build custom chips from anomalies in the industry to infusion of excitement. This is what laptops rarely stir in recent years.

Benwood, an analyst at CCS Insight, said: “Today’s announcement underscores Apple’s determination to accelerate the growth of its laptop business.”

This move also points to a reversal of the trend towards minimalism. For the past few years, Apple has removed the port and focused on USB-C. The removed Mac frustrated many users and missed the various connections that previous models supported. Even if Apple doesn’t admit it fails, these new MacBook Pros feel like a slight improvement over the previous approach.

The wish list has been met

Apple pointed out that even if many of these features could be added to the previous generation MacBook Pro, the M1 Pro and Max processors could handle more input.

Still, it’s not just about adding old ports again. Apple has announced a new version of MagSafe with a more sophisticated power connector that provides faster charging. MagSafe last appeared on the 2017 MacBook Air.

SD card slots are a godsend for photographers looking to quickly offload hundreds of photos from their cameras. The HDMI port, on the other hand, has multiple USB-C Thunderbolt ports, as well as another option for connecting a monitor.

Apple has also thrown bones at everyone stuck in a Zoom conference call by adding an improved 1080p webcam. This is a welcome upgrade from the long-standing standard 720p camera.

The display has also been significantly upgraded, with a smaller bezel and an iPhone-like notch at the top of the webcam, following the path of the iPhone and iPad (this may or may not be your own controversy). May). The Liquid Retina XDR display boasts high resolution and “ProMotion” technology for faster refresh rates for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Please know. Get the latest technical articles from CNET News on weekdays.

Perhaps the biggest addition is the removal of a feature (Touch Bar) that has inspired critics to question its usefulness, even though Apple has been sticking to it since its debut in the 2016 MacBook Pro lineup. ..

New leaves

With the introduction and dramatic redesign of the M1 Pro and Max processors, Apple has had the opportunity to start anew with a different approach to the MacBook Pro. It needed to be changed. Apple’s tendency to remove buttons and ports in the name of sophisticated design finally became a reality when people began to complain about the number of converter codes and dongles needed for all peripherals to work. It seems that I bumped into it.

Beyond the removal of touchbars and ports, Apple has dealt with a ridiculous “butterfly” keyboard that wasn’t as reliable as the company’s previous designs.

It was far from when Apple revolutionized the laptop business with the MacBook Air in 2010. Its slim, tapered aluminum shell design, combined with enough horsepower for everyday work, was so popular that Intel launched a marketing program called “Ultrabooks.” “To compete with other companies.

Based on its success with the MacBook Pro, Apple introduced a slim design version of all laptops, primarily by removing the optical DVD drive while expanding battery capacity.

Apple’s laptops were so highly regarded that they began to win the award as the best laptop in the industry. Many of the reviews at the time cited battery life, graphics, and screen quality.

“The 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro is still a compromise, but Apple is also the closest to a sweetspot power laptop,” CNET reviewer Scott Stein wrote in his review in 2013.

It’s not yet clear if these new MacBook Pros will follow in the footsteps of the original MacBook Air. They aren’t cheap, starting at $ 1,999 for the 14-inch version and $ 2,499 for the 16-inch version. Again, neither was the original MacBook Air.

But by working on what consumers really want, Apple is moving in the right direction.

