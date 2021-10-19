Does Metroid Dread meet the high standards of its predecessor?





Nintendo has one of the most powerful brands in the game. If you name the company to gamers, they immediately think of bright colors, family adventures, and perhaps a crouching plumber eating a magic mushroom. It is these deep-rooted groups that make Metroid the eternal outlier of the company. A gloomy sci-fi story with complex folklore, unruly landscapes, and dark themes. Nintendo lovingly offers new games to Mario and Link fans each year, but Metroid fans have only 10 mainline titles to play in 35 years, except for weird remakes and spin-offs. Therefore, I am hungry for a long time.

Still, Metroid enthusiasts can tell us that only a handful of these releases are among the best games ever, or that the series has influenced the entire genre of soaring popularity. They had been waiting for Nintendo to return to this neglected franchise for ten years, but now Metroid Dread has finally paid off.

The series follows the adventure of galactic bounty hunter Samus Aran fighting space pirates and dangerous alien parasites (the famous “Metroid”). The 1986 NES original aims to combine Mario’s platform with the Zelda expedition, all named “Ridley” after the film’s director, all movie aliens (one of the adversaries in the series is named after the film’s director. ) Inspired by the SF settings. The game breaks new ground by allowing players to explore vast, continuously scrolling maps rather than breaking the story into individual levels. This evoked an unprecedented sense of freedom.

“Metroid Prime” (2002) was the first 3D game in the series

Another important ingredient of Metroid is its protagonist. Samus Aran was the first woman to play in mainstream video games. This is a rare female role model with icy professionalism. She is silent, competent and wisely dressed. This is quite different from the reductive stereotypes of painful maidens and overly sexual buddies that are common early in the game (and even today). Although there were occasional characterization failures along the way, in most cases Samus is the icon of a female gamer. You can always find her orientation on an unfamiliar alien planet, regain her power, and find her way home.

Released for SNES in 1994, Super Metroid completed the series formula with a focus on environmental storytelling and non-linear exploration. The alien landscape had few friendly characters, creating a powerful atmosphere of premonition and isolation. Samus was a huge success at the 2002 Metroid Prime for GameCube. This is the first 3D title in the series and the second title to be considered classic. One critic called it “Video Game Citizen Kane.” Further later, when the other Ms for the 2010s Metroid: Wii were panned for abandoning the series’ trademark gameplay and mood, the franchise declined and fans claimed to have killed the franchise. It took Nintendo 11 years to try again (except for the 2017 remake).

In the dreads, Samus is sent to explore the unknown planet ZDR. There, an android sent by the Galactic Federation is missing. Upon arrival, she noticed that the robot was broken and hunted her with a series of tense set pieces. Samus’s movements are more supple than ever, and the game looks great. This is the perfect showcase for Nintendo Switch’s new OLED model, with an improved screen that beautifully emphasizes detailed environmental and atmospheric lighting.

Still, perhaps in 2021, I can’t help but feel that Metroid was the victim of his own success. In 1997, the game Castlevania: Symphony of the Night borrowed elements from Super Metroid to create an unimaginable type of genre called “Metroidvania.” These are titles integrated with adjacent 2D maps and gameplay that balances tense combat and exploration. In recent years, indie developers have followed in the footsteps of Metroid to create modern classics such as the elegant Ori series, the unforgettable Hollow Knight, Dead Cells and Axiom Verge’s pixel art gauntlets.

Samus is sent to an unknown planet in “Metroid Dread”

The combination of platformer accessibility and this genre of continuous character development in role-playing games is a powerful brew, but these games ultimately live and die due to environmental ingenuity.

They invite you to a vast interconnected world where players learn to navigate like local streets. Ambient storytelling is a hidden secret that has kept the fan community online for years, asking players to pay attention to the landscape. Players slowly acquire new abilities. This allows you to overcome obstacles that have passed many times and promote a satisfying epiphany moment.

These games have been revolutionized to carefully enhance the Metroid blueprint. Hollow Knight and Ori and Will of the Wisps are one of the most beautiful games I’ve played in the last few years. Metroid Dread does not offer the same appeal at all. It’s certainly tense, engrossing, and smooth, but I think it might feel more revelatory if the original Metroid wasn’t that influential in the first place.

“Metroid Dread” is now available worldwide on Nintendo Switch. The price is $ 60 / £ 40.

