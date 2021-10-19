Valorant patch 3.08 notes: skin changes, system update reports, bug fixes





Brave patch 3.08 is here and comes with some updates to the game progress, save and reporting system.

Although relatively minor compared to some of Riot’s more powerful patches, Valorant Patch 3,08 focuses on improving the game’s internal system.

If an action is taken against a player as a result of reporting to a toxic player, the player will be warned. Finally, you will be able to equip your favorite skin variations. A long-sought feature, players can choose whether to use the finisher or simply play with the gun skin itself.

Another big change is the game progress UI. Players can now hide levels via the checkbox system. You can also equip player cards with new boundaries via the player card section.

RiotGamesReport feedback to keep players in a loop will be implemented in this patch.Brave patch 3.08 notes

The full patch notes for Valorant’s 3.08 update can be found below.

These were obtained from Riot Games.

Social update

Persistent report feedback

Your report is important, and we want you to know it! You will be notified when an action occurs on one of the reports, whether offline or not. If the client is running, you will be notified. If you’re offline during action, don’t worry. You will be notified when you return to Japan.Progression update

Level border customization

You will be able to equip unlocked account-level borders. A tab has been added to the player card selection.

Hide account level

You can now hide your account level when you’re playing against someone who isn’t your friend. To enable[レベルの境界線]Clear the check box on the tab.Save updates

Equipable skin level

You should be able to equip any skin level, except for variants that always default to the maximum skin level. Performance Updates Reduced Instances of Disabled UI Basically, we reduced the number of times the UI needed to update itself, saving performance costs. Optimized Viper’s Poison Cloud 1 PHUD Optimized Viper’s Pit 1P HUD Optimized Weapons and Abilities Clipping Plane Calculation ESPORTS Features Coaches can now be swapped to players using key bindings .. The coach displays a visual picture-in-picture (PIP) on the top player’s HUD to show who is watching. The coach inherits the setting to show the player’s key bindings on the minimap, similar to the observer bug.

Agent

Viper’s glove valve is now visible on the correct side of her hand in left hand mode

weapons

Weapon skins are now displayed correctly in the game

map

Attackers in Split’s lobby were previously able to hear gunshots from the A lamp during the purchase phase. This was unintended and has been fixed. Viper’s Ultimate no longer accidentally spawns when placed over a B-site shipping box in an ice box.

Universal

You may have noticed that if you shoot a particular wall repeatedly, you will see a dazzling orb. This is due to the infinite stacking of blooms that needs to be fixed. Observers can see the player’s contours correctly through the barrier.

performance

Fixed a hitch that could occur when the barrier orb broke Fixed a specific input prompt hitch

Game system

Fixed a bug where using Ping (Z) during diffuse would cause the diffuse to stop

