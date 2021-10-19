I don’t believe Ubisoft is making a new sprinter cell game when playing





Sprinter cell

Ubisoft

Fans of Splinter Cell are bustling with new reports from VGC this morning that a new mainline sequel is in production at Ubisoft.

This is from Tom Henderson and this is all the information you can get with the new entry rumored so far.

Ubisoft illuminated the mainline sprinter cell game for the first time in 10 years with a green light. According to developers, the title was put into production as a way to regain fans who are dissatisfied with recent efforts to revive the franchise in the mobile and VR space.

It’s not clear which studio is working on the project, but two people who know Ubisoft’s plans suggested that the new Splinter Cell is being led by a studio outside of its traditional Montreal base.

Sources said the title is in the early stages of production, but it’s unlikely that it will be announced next year.

So I’ll clarify here. I believe this may have been heard by Tom Henderson’s sources, but here are two things I can’t trust in this situation.

1) If Ubisoft is creating a new Splinter Cell game, a real game, is this the same company that created the original beloved game at this point and is it possible to create an entry that pleases the fan base? do not understand. How does Ubisoft, like all other franchises, monetize this for the modern era?

2) Just because Ubisoft announces a good sound, or something that looks good in the early preview, doesn’t mean that this will be a reality. Do you remember Beyond Good and Evil 2? A sequel to the beloved original, the game that looked absolutely killer in early preview? The game almost disappeared, and I was skeptical that I had hallucinated everything. It’s a game that was unveiled in 2017, and no one seems to know what really happened. So if you don’t trust Ubisoft to deliver a sequel requested by fans, please forgive us, even if you’re literally showing an early preview. And so far this is just a rumor, so we’re still far from that point in Sprinter Cell.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Ubisoft

In theory, yes, I believe it’s exactly what the company should do for Ubisoft to ultimately offer a sequel to a true Splinter cell. What we’ve done recently in Tom Clancy’s Properties is nothing more than a ridiculous thing between xDefiant and Ghost Recon Frontline that makes everything a new Splinter Cell except what fans want to see.

Providing a true Splinter Cell sequel that equates to the quality of older games would be a huge win for Ubisoft. But at this point, I find it difficult to trust Ubisoft to do the right thing. Until you play this game aggressively, you’ll be skeptical about A) whether it exists or B) what your fans want. Be.

