Apple’s new 140W charger can charge much faster than the MacBook Pro.





Apple has confirmed to The Verge that Apple’s new 140W charging brick works with the new MagSafe charging cable to power the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and uses the USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 standard. In addition to being included in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, this brick is available separately for $ 99 (not including the USB-C-MagSafe cable, which costs an additional $ 49). The new 14-inch MacBook Pro, on the other hand, comes with 67W and 96W chargers, depending on the exact model.

Using the USB-C PD 3.1 standard means that Apple’s new charging brick is compatible with other devices that use the same power supply standard announced earlier this year along with the USB Type-C Release 2.1 specification. Means. It also means that MacBook owners have the flexibility to use compatible third-party charging bricks with their new MacBook.

The 140W charger has one USB-C port.Image: Apple

This is true for some past USB-C laptop quick chargers that had to go out of specification to provide charging speeds in excess of 100W (the previous upper limit of the USB-C Power Delivery specification). did not. For example, my colleague Sean Hollister has a Dell dock that outputs 130W, but it doesn’t work on other laptops because there wasn’t an open standard to support it before.

In addition to using the USB-C PD 3.1 standard, Apple has also confirmed that this brick is the first gallium nitride (GaN) charger. This means that companies are using materials that can produce smaller, higher power chargers. Than conventional counterparts.

Apple has confirmed that not only the charging brick specs, but any of the new MacBooks Thunderbolt 4 ports can be used to charge laptops. With a 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can use these ports for fast charging. However, you’ll need to use a MagSafe 3 and 140W adapter to quickly charge your 16-inch MacBook Pro. This is because Thunderbolt 4 is ahead of the USB-C PD 3.1 standard and is maximal at 100W. A low wattage charger can power your MacBook, but according to Apple, if you’re using more power than your laptop is supplying, it will either slow down or consume power. There is even a possibility.

In addition, according to Apple, the magnets used in the MagSafe 3 connector are stronger than in previous generations.

Overall, great news for anyone planning to buy one of Apple’s new MacBooks. They will get a competent fast charger that can power other devices, and are also not limited to using Apple’s own bricks to charge their laptops ..

