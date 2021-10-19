Fisher-Price phones are now a real phone for adults as we are all broken inside





This is not a toy phone. Is it …?

Fisher price

The baby’s first “cell phone” is now a real cell phone. The iconic Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone Pull Toy is now a Bluetooth-connected mobile phone for adults. It still has a rainbow-colored rotary dial. There are wobbling eyes when the wheels roll. But now, 60 years after it was first introduced to the world, you can get business calls from your big red plastic cell phone.

Novelty collectors will be available on Tuesday at Best Buy for $ 60. And I’m happy to report that Chatter works as expected. I kept an early model of this smiling companion on my desk for a whole week. If you’re like me and get inside because your work at home is too long, you’ll love it as a lot of fun surprises.

He speaks! When Chatter is turned on and connected to the phone via Bluetooth (iOS and Android), his small voice says “Hello, please!”. Chatter speaks all the numbers you dial when your finger turns the wheel, providing peace of mind and verification. You are a dialing master. There is an optional speakerphone button for hands-free talk. He rings for incoming calls and answers with a simple pickup. Simply pick up the handset and dial to start making a call. With the lock switch at the bottom, the rubber wheels won’t roll off your desk. This is the first mobile phone that does not hide the facts. It’s looking at you But his eyes don’t look up or down from your judgment. He sees how much you have grown. And he is proud of everything you have accomplished. And he wants you to be proud too. The chatter is rechargeable and has 9 hours of talk time. Get the CNET Culture Newsletter

Explore movies, games, superheroes and more with CNET culture. Delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Chatter Telephone had some look over the years-he has been slightly refurbished since its first release, and this Bluetooth model reflects a new, more rounded design.

Compared to a real pull toy ($ 7 on Amazon), adult Chatter phones are heavier, especially with rotary dials and wheels made of high quality materials. However, adult Chatter lacks one major feature. That is, there is no pull string.

This special edition mobile phone fits perfectly with the new trends that are driving toy sales this year. It means that adults buy toys themselves. The toy association’s trade association calls this a “children’s” trend, backed by a pandemic of adults looking at toys and having some impact on their lives.

And Chatter isn’t the only Bluetooth-enabled receiver available for your childhood. There is also a banana phone. That’s right, that’s exactly what you’re expecting. You can buy it on Amazon for $ 40. As we found during use, banana phones are a great way for kids to talk to their grandparents without giving them a $ 1,000 smartphone. (The only downside is that having it makes me always start singing banana phone songs.)

Overall, it seems like the best time for Chatter to re-enter our lives. And did you mention what happens when you turn him off? He says, “Goodbye, I love you.”

We love you too, Chatter. Can you tell your kids what the smartphone was doing before the app for another 60 years?

