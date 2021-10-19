VALORANT patch 3.08: complete notes and updates





VALORANT Patch 3.08 introduces some exciting updates to the game. For example, you can allow players to equip any skin level for the default version of the skin, or send a notification when Riot Games takes an action on a reported player.

Reporting fraudsters and problematic players helps Riot track down and deal with these destructive individuals. If Riot takes action against the reported player, the player will be notified and will provide a sense of closure and satisfaction. Notifications are displayed regardless of whether the game is open. If you are offline, you will be notified the next time you load the game.

Players can also equip unlocked account-level borders and customize this option in the Player Cards section. The same menu also has a new option to hide the account level from non-friend players.

In addition, patch 3.08 allows players to equip any skin level of the default version of the skin. However, variants always default to the maximum level. This is an important update as many players, such as Prime 2.0 Karambit, want to adjust their skin levels.

Several performance updates in patch 3.08 should also improve the VALORANT gameplay experience. Fewer instances have the UI disabled and fewer times the UI itself needs to be updated. The Vipers Poison Cloud and ultimate abilities have been further optimized, and the calculation of the clipping plane of weapons and abilities has also been optimized.

Patch 3.08 also has new esports features. Coaches can be exchanged between players using 1 to 5 key bindings from left to right throughout the HUD. Coaches also display a picture-in-picture feature on the top player’s HUD to show who they are watching and prevent confusion. You will be able to see the player’s key bindings on the minimap like an observer.

Patch 3.08 also fixes some bugs, such as weapon skins not displaying correctly and viper gloves appearing on the correct side of the hand in left mode. Vipers Ultimate no longer accidentally spawns when placed on top of an Icebox B-site shipping crates.

Fixed an annoying bug that caused players to stop diffusing when a ping was processed, and a hitch that occurred when a barrier orb dropped or at a particular input prompt. Observers can now correctly see the player’s contours through the barriers and dazzling orbs that appear when shooting certain walls. An unintended bug that allowed players to hear gunshots from A Lamps during the Split purchase phase has also been fixed.

The full patch notes can be found on the official VALORANT website.

