The new Apple Music Voice plan costs $ 5 per month and is a good option for casual listeners.





Apple’s new Apple Music Voice plan announced at the Unleashed event on Monday is causing confusion. We’re here to understand this new cheap option that harnesses the power of Apple’s smart voice assistant, Siri (don’t laugh).

Simply put, the Apple Music Voice plan is voice-controlled only access to a service catalog of 90 million songs. Released later this year, you can play full albums, individual songs, and Apple playlists. The all-you-can-eat Apple Music. The caveat is that you need to control it using audio and play it through a Siri-enabled device such as the HomePod Mini (now some flashy new colors), AirPods, or iPhone.

There is no charge for using Siri to play your music. If you have tracks purchased or saved in iTunes, you can still play them in the Apple Music app and control them with your voice. Paying for this service is adding access to your company’s streaming catalog at a lower price than your personal or family plan.

Apple Music Voice seems to be perfect for casual listeners who just want to listen to music on the fly without spending hours carefully curating playlists. You can request a specific song or album, but you can also say “Hey, Siri plays 90’s Britpop” or “Hey Siri plays”. There is also access to Apple Radio.

HomePod Mini is a Siri-enabled smart speaker that you can use to play songs on your Apple MusicVoice plan.Image: Apple

The most important difference between the two plans other than the price is access to the Apple Music app for $ 4.99 and $ 9.99. With the Voice plan, you can’t open the Apple Music app, search for artists or songs, or select tracks. Instead, you need to ask Siri to play the song you need.

With the Apple Music app, you can see cues of recently played music and suggestions for using Siri to control your music. According to Apple, there are also suggestions based on listeners’ musical tastes, including limited content that can be played through the app. Apple hasn’t yet shared what this looks like or how it works, so you’ll have to wait for the service to roll out and test.

You can’t create playlists with cheap plans

Cheaper plans include creating your own playlists, managing play queues, downloading songs to your library, scrolling lyrics on your iPhone or iPad, and from third-party speakers (such as Google Nest Hub). Streaming is also not possible. Complete Apple Music plan). Also, some of the high quality audio formats available in Apple Music, such as lossless audio and spatial audio, will not play.

You can use Apple AirPlay to play music from AirPlay 2 compatible speakers. This makes this plan a step better than Amazon’s similar audio-only music streaming service. The Amazon Music Unlimited Single Device Plan for this plan costs $ 3.99 to access the Amazon Musics catalog, but you can only play one Echo or Fire TV device.

The uniqueness of both of these audio streaming plans is that you can purchase smart speakers with the Amazon Echo or HomePod Mini plugin and ask them to play music. (Literally, Hey Siri, I can start my Apple Music Voice trial and get it up and running.) This greatly reduces the friction when starting music streaming, even for those with few technicians. Easy to set up. If you’re tired of listening to Eagles on their FM radio every time you visit, it’s probably a great gift for your parents this Christmas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/19/22734185/new-apple-music-voice-plan-price-features-app The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos