The best portable device for video calls

Facebook’s new portal video calling device hit the shelves and began shipping to customers on Tuesday. I’ve been testing the new Portable Portal Go for the past week.

The $ 199 Portal Go is part of Facebook’s third-generation Portal device announced last month. Facebook is still quite environmentally friendly when it comes to assembling hardware products, but social media companies have made progress in their design and execution since they released their first portal device in 2018. Since then, Facebook has also introduced portal devices that connect to TVs. , And a mini version that looks like an image frame. Portal Go is the first mobile product and will work without a wall connection.

With the new Portal +, Portal Go is Facebook’s first redesign of a video calling device since 2019, during which Facebook shows that it’s even better to put together hardware products.

Facebook has never announced sales of portal devices, so it’s hard to say how successful these products are. The company’s earnings include the portal in its “other” revenue stream. This includes the Oculus virtual reality headset and the Workplace enterprise communications software business. Since the release of the first portal device in the fourth quarter of 2018, Facebook’s other revenues have increased by nearly 223% from $ 274 million to nearly $ 858 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Unfortunately, all I like about Portal Go is the big 10.1-inch screen, portability, and speakers whose devices are made on Facebook. Over the last few years, social media companies have lost their credibility. Users, lawmakers around the world, and consumers in general. Portal Go is great for video calls, but would you like to have a Facebook-controlled camera at home?

Here’s what you need to know:

How is it

Facebook Portal Go is a device designed for video calls that makes it easy to move around the house. For that particular task, Portal Go works perfectly.

In the gadget test, I was able to use Portal Go to call friends and family via Messenger and WhatsApp. When they called me, Portal Go rang and I was able to accept it by touching the screen. I was able to find a friend on my device and start a call.

Portal Go is attached to the charging mount when not in use, but as soon as you make a call, you can grab the handle notch hidden in the back and move it where you need it. Sometimes I chatted with my friends on the move, but I just took my Portal Go and sat down at the coffee table, bed, and kitchen counter. Once the location was decided, I was able to enjoy a hands-free video call.

It was good to be able to use it while relaxing on the sofa, pick it up and cook while continuing to call. Short video calls are fine on the phone, but we recommend using a dedicated video calling device such as Portal Go that is longer than 5 minutes.

Amazon has a $ 249.99 Echo Show and Google has a $ 229 Nest Hub Max, but none of these devices are portable, so you’ll need to make video calls wherever you plug your gadget into an outlet. (I hope you chose a comfortable place).

Portability may seem like a small difference, but its features make Portal Go stand out.

I got a call on Portal Go while my partner was working in the same room. So I picked up Portal Go and moved to another room. I also tried Portal Go and called my partner’s family at every dinner. They could put the Portal Go test device at the top of the table, making it feel like part of a supper.

With a 10.1-inch screen and a great speaker system, Portal Go makes very clear video calls, both visually and voice. You can easily hear the voice of the person you are chatting with, whether you are leaning forward or sitting during a call.

As for battery life, I didn’t run out of juice during the call, but Facebook turned off the screen for up to 5 hours on a one-on-one call via Messenger to CNBC and Portal Go. increase.

Like other portal devices, Go also includes augmented reality features that you can use to make funny faces, add colorful backgrounds, and change the sound of your voice. These features will keep your calls interesting and will be especially interesting for kids.

Another favorite use of Portal Go was to upload photos and use them as digital photo frames so that they look gorgeous on Portal Go’s display.

What’s wrong

My biggest complaint about Portal Go is the fact that it is created by Facebook.

It’s very difficult to trust Facebook on a device that has a camera and microphone at home.

Fortunately, the portal has a cover that allows you to slide over the camera whenever you’re not using it, and you can also press a button that electronically turns off the camera and microphone. But that doesn’t change the fact that Facebook made the device, and Facebook has repeatedly breached user trust. Just last month, whistleblowers leaked internal documents, showing that the company knew that Instagram was hurting teenagers’ mental health and did nothing to warn the public about it. ..

“Our track record in the market is ultimately a way to build trust,” said Facebook’s Portal Micah Collins Product Manager when asked about privacy concerns.

The portal has already been a hit if it was created by Samsung, Apple, or any other major hardware technology company. They are great for what they designed. Anyone who is worried about trusting Facebook in privacy has the right to feel that way.

It also lacks many features.

No video streaming service is required for devices with gorgeous screens like Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, or basically Portal Go. This was also true for the original portal launched in 2018, but with Portal Go becoming a portable gadget, it feels like a better absence. I would be more than happy to buy if I could make video calls, have a digital photo frame, and watch all my favorite shows for $ 199. However, if you want to watch the content on Facebook Watch, you can give it a try.

Among the few apps worth using on your device are audio streaming services such as Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio. When I tried the Spotify app, I was very impressed with the sound quality of Portal Go. Unfortunately, the Spotify app was very disappointing. Since there is no search function, you are limited to listening to playlists recommended by the app. It feels like someone has developed a Spotify app for the portal and forgot about it.

Should you buy it?

Portal Go is a great video calling device with built-in portability that is highly needed for its signing capabilities. Portal Go is recommended for those who make frequent video calls. If you’re like me and live far away from many of your relatives and loved ones, Portal Go is great for staying in touch. And for $ 199, Portal Go is a great gift idea when the holidays are approaching.

Unfortunately, Facebook has recurring and frequent issues of trust with the general public and lawmakers, making it very difficult to trust Facebook on devices that rely heavily on cameras and microphones. If you can trust Facebook with your camera in your living room, Portal Go is a great device. But if you don’t trust Facebook, I won’t blame you.

