Instagram is adding “Collabs”, new music features on Lille, desktop posts and more – TechCrunch





Instagram today announced a number of new features coming this week to both Instagram Feed and its TikTok rival Reels. Creator-focused additions allow users to collaborate with each other, raise money, and make better use of Lille’s music. The company also makes Instagram desktop websites easier to use by allowing people to finally post both photos and videos in less than a minute using a desktop web browser.

The latter is a long-desired new feature, the company said, which will be available to viewers around the world starting Thursday, October 21st.

The company had previously tested this feature this summer, but it wasn’t widely available.

Other new features will start today with “Collabs” and will be removed throughout the week.

Instagram describes this feature as a “test” and explains that it will allow you to co-create both feed posts and reels. To do this, users can invite another account as a co-editor from the Instagram tagging screen. If others accept, both accounts will appear in the post or reel header and the content will be shared with both follower sets. Instagram just announced testing today, but many Instagram users have already discovered this feature in their apps as the company launched a small global test of this feature in July.

(1/3) Collaboration is a big part of how people connect on Instagram. To make that easier, people were testing new ways to co-create feed posts and reels. This is called Collab. pic.twitter.com/YD1SaSYHOl

— Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) July 21, 2021

At the time, Instagram said that only a few people had access to this feature and didn’t say when it would be more widespread.

Instagram says that when two creators choose to collaborate, posts or reels will appear in both profile grids, with shared view counts such as counts and comment threads.

On Wednesday, Instagram will also begin testing a new way to create fundraising activities for nonprofits, introducing the ability to start fundraising activities directly from the create button (the “+” plus button at the top right of the screen). ). When you tap this option, instead of selecting Posts, Stories, Reels, or Lives, you’ll be given the option to select a nonprofit and add fundraising activities to your feed posts.

Instagram has been supporting fundraising activities for some time, including adding support for non-profit fundraising activities during last year’s live stream. However, there has been no way to create a fundraising activity from a standalone spot from your Instagram profile.

This feature was discovered prior to this week’s release by developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who discovered a new fundraising button under development in September.

The other two new additions are intended to enhance the Instagram reel when used in music.

On Thursday, Instagram will introduce two new effects called Super Beats and Dynamic Lyrics. It assists creators who edit and play music using music on Lille. Instagram says Super Beat intelligently applies special effects to the music to the beat of the user’s song, and dynamic lyrics display 3D lyrics that flow along the “groove” of the song.

These new features follow six interactive musical effects announced by TikTok in April, including some that add visual effects that are synchronized to the beat of the song. Lille, on the other hand, has traditionally offered a much more limited choice of first-party creative effects. Instead, we’ve relied on the community to extend the library beyond the basics of timers, speed adjustment tools, and more.

Reel functionality arrives with posts from your desktop. According to Instagram, the length is limited to photos and videos less than a minute. The company abolished the IGTV brand of feature-length video this month, but still allows up to 60 minutes of video. This is currently considered an “Instagram video”. This is a term that includes anything other than a story or reel video.

