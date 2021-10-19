Arceus gets trailer for Halloween horror movie





Image: Pokemon Company / Kotaku

It is no exaggeration to say that the world of Pokemon rarely steps into areas that can be considered adults. This most family-friendly franchise works very hard to ensure that adults are always open and welcoming, no matter how much interest they have. And today, they released a VHS horror short.

Next year’s seemingly promotional material Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the video features incredibly obscure, artifact-filled footage of a man exploring the snow-covered hills of the Jade area. increase. He looks happy at first. I think he saw a wild Pokemon. Then the screaming begins.

Whatever kills this man very clearly and cruelly, he first considers it a guardy, then a vulpix. It’s in poor condition and may sound like a monster, but the silhouettes are similar. But he hasn’t concluded either.

Notice that the tip of the tail is shaking red. Then he shouts it when it changes his direction, it’s adorable! There is white fur on the top of the head and around the neck, which seems to be very fluffy. Its eyes are round and yellow, attacking and killing him at that point, as if playing Pokemon trivia, and perhaps his corpse remains preserved in the snow for generations. ..

And yes, you’re right to ask, uh, sorry, did I think Arceus was set a long time ago? Where did they get the camcorder footage? But I answer with two responses.

1) The video camera belongs to an old grandma.

2) They’re going to have Pokdex and stuff, aren’t they? Players do not take notes on the slate. So maybe they still had a camera at that time?

Screenshot: Pokemon Company

Obviously a lot is happening here as the relevant social media accounts are asking people to report your findings, and they may be useful during your adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. I add that I can’t. And yes, it was clearly intended to be a guess.

It was going to be like a charmander soon, right? Red tip of the tail? But no, did the fluffy charmander look like that? Twitter replies seem to be drawn to Hisuian Arcanine, but others have suggested Litleo (yes, isn’t it?) And even the variant Flaafy. So it’s insane, but it could match the description!

Now we have to wait for really nice / ridiculous people to analyze the video for hidden clues in the artifacts, metadata that can only be seen with an electron microscope, and so on.

However, the final credit should probably go to one John Stone for this special piece created using data analysis and facial recognition software.

