Pre-orders for the Xbox mini fridge sell out quickly and end up on eBay

Maybe it’s because I play console games mainly on the PlayStation. Maybe it’s because nothing fits in a shoebox apartment in New York. Perhaps that’s because it’s cynical about marketing around gamer identity. But awesome. I didn’t expect people to be so hyped about the Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator.

The Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator is the exclusive Target in the United States and can be pre-ordered today around 9:30 am. Within 15 minutes, potential buyers reported that all mini fridges were sold out. I’m still shocked. The Xbox refrigerator was born as a marketing strategy.

Four months ago, former Kotaku staff member Ash Parrish wrote about how a mini fridge was just a stunt for a stupid capitalist. The official Twitter marketing account fought a brand battle between Skittles and Xbox, and Xbox marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg promised that a real mini-refrigerator would be produced if the Xbox wins. , Tried to turn voters to his side. The brand won by a very narrow margin, and finally the Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator was unveiled at this year’s E3 conference. The Xbox unveiled a full-size refrigerator last year, but it was just a one-time sweepstakes award. Today was the first time the official Xbox refrigerator was open to the public.

Scalper seems to have been in a mini fridge like a honey fly, and now anyone who wants to score one on eBay will have to spend $ 300, at least three times the original price.

I don’t think you can bring a gamer fridge home, but the Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator has an unmistakable appeal. It has LEDs that look like a real Xbox, can hold up to 12 cans, and has a USB charging port on the front. For those who are devoted to trypophobia, there are as many nightmare holes as there are real consoles.

Don’t worry if you miss a pre-order. This isn’t the last time the Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator will be available. If you want to express your love for consoles that look like refrigerators, Xbox is considering selling more refrigerators in some markets in 2022.

