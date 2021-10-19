Apple messed up the MacBook Pro notch





The day that many were afraid of has finally arrived. Apple has added a notch to the new MacBook Pro. And for some reason, at this point Apple’s Notch Pro was able to completely ruin the notch. The new MacBook Pro completely missed the addition of Face ID, the most important part of the notch.

I have a record of being a very professional MacBook notch: In 2018, I insisted that Apple should do exactly what it did here: Add a notch to the MacBook laptop and Take the exact width of the persistent menu bar, which is already persistent, lives on top of that macOS software (except for occasional immersion in full-screen apps).

And to be fair, Apple has realized most of the benefits of the notch: especially the small bezel at the top of the display allows Apple to play at least in the same ballpark (even if it’s not exactly the same level yet). An ultra-thin bezel that has become standard on premium Windows laptops from companies such as HP and Dell.

That’s why the lack of Face ID here is such an obvious mistake. As a means of visual identity throughout the product lineup, Notch is effectively synonymous with Face ID on Apple devices. If you look at one here (and don’t provide the technology), it immediately feels strange. It starts things with the wrong foot. Sure, most people don’t like the idea of ​​Notch, but it’s usually acceptable for you to add Face ID. Here, the cost of the notch returns a much lower reward.

There may still be technical issues here. Apple fits nicely on both the iPhone and iPad hardware, but the Face ID module may be too large to fit on the laptop display. The existence of any number of IR-powered Windows Hello facial unlock systems also shows that challenges (if any) can be overcome.

Also, look at the thickness of the lid on Apple’s new MacBook Pro.

Image: Apple

Are you saying it doesn’t fit the Face ID module?

We have all the hardware. The M1 Pro and M1 Max share the same architecture as Apple’s long-held A-series chips, and Apple already offers Face ID on the M1-powered iPad Pro. Also, Apple’s notch already hides some additional components. As David Pogue points out on Twitter, the cutout also hides Apple’s True Tone sensor, light sensor, and LED status light.

When evaluating your opinion about the MacBook Pro’s notch, keep in mind that it’s not just the 1080p camera. It also houses a TrueTone sensor (consistent color in all lighting conditions), a light sensor (adjusts brightness / keyboard lighting), and a camera on the LEDs. pic.twitter.com/XpKvhvtEWn

David Pogue (@Pogue) October 19, 2021

It’s easy to imagine Apple integrating many of the useful things Face ID does over the phone directly into your laptop. Instantly launching a new MacBook Pro with ultra-fast M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, a feature on the market that could be even faster by unlocking your computer before touching the keyboard. Unlocking with your Face ID password is very useful on your website. This is because you are already staring at your computer all the time. And Apple will play Animoji and Memoji’s avatars in quirky demos that the company thinks are cheerful at the event.

Apple even says Face ID is more secure

The lack of Face ID means that Apple is still catching up with Windows. Over the past few years, unlocking Windows Hello facial recognition has become an increasingly standard feature across laptops. Apple, on the other hand, is arguably the most enthusiastic about facial recognition unlocking (and Face ID) for personal technology, but it’s still weirdly on the sidelines.

There is also a security aspect. Apple loves to brag about how safe their computers are. Still, the company claims to lock down the computer with Touch ID security technology alone. This is an order of magnitude less secure, according to Apple’s own estimates. According to Apple documentation, the probability of guessing a 4-digit passcode is 1 in 10,000. There is a 1 in 50,000 chance that someone else will have a matching fingerprint to unlock Touch ID on your computer. However, Apple also states that a random person has a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of unlocking a device using Face ID. Apple has better biometric security that you can put on your laptop. Every year, choose not to do so and redesign after redesign.

Notch arrived, whether you like it or not Image: Apple

Both Apple and its customers still like Touch ID, at least conceptually. The debate over fingerprint-based biometrics has become more intense, as wearing a mask for health purposes undermines many of the conveniences of Face ID. And there have been rumors for years that Apple plans to return Touch ID to the iPhone in the form of an in-display sensor. But if you’re really worried that Apple will lose some of the convenience of Touch ID, simply offer both security options and let the customer actually decide which biometric method to use. You can take a bold step. Alternatively, Apple can really tackle security, allowing users to use both Touch ID and Face ID for more secure biometrics, providing companies with more security statistics, and adding an additional layer of security to their customers. It can also be provided.

The Face ID notch was still acceptable. Or Apple may have really believed that Touch ID was the right solution for their computer, and that all the new MacBook Pros they needed were a high-definition webcam and a small bezel. But in that case, Apple could have designed a drilling camera, as found in almost every major Android flagship, for a more seamless look and feel that could reduce the bezel.

But instead, the new MacBook Pro is trapped in a terrible, unoccupied land. All sizes are notch sizes, even without utilities.

