A sequel to the new Splinter Cell under development at Ubisoft, reports say





Video Games Chronicle reports that the mainline console and PC titles for the Ubisofts Splinter Cell series are under development. The news shows that the depressed community of Tom Clancy fans has effectively postponed Ubisofts’ free play Ghost Recon.

Video Games Chronicle provided a report to two unnamed individuals who knew Ubisoft’s plans. Lead development for Splinter Cell games is handled by studios other than Ubisoft Montreal and the other three studios, which developed the first of seven games in the series almost 20 years ago. Ubisoft Toronto has processed the latest 2013’s Tom Clancys Splinter Cell: PlayStation 3, Wii U, Windows PC and Xbox 360 blacklists.

According to VGC, it is unlikely that this Splinter Cell game will be announced next year. Polygon is seeking comments from Ubisoft representatives.

In early October, Ubisoft announced that Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Frontline, a free-to-play shooter for 100 players, will postpone the closed technical test scheduled for October 14. I had to be aware of the extreme disappointments expressed in community spaces such as Ghost Reconsubreddit and YouTube comment announcement videos.

Similarly, Ubisoft’s reaction to the free-to-play shooter Tom Clancy’s Division Heartland (a sequel to the division) and XDefiant (a mashup of the three Tom Clancy series (including Splinter cells)) is Ubisoft’s fans and their sprinter cells. Tired of demand. Comments to investors in May also helped Ubisofts imagine with its fans, as the company prioritized development on adaptations to the company’s most famous series of free play.

Ghost Recons’ latest game, 2019s Breakpoint, felt very poorly rated by the Tom Clancy’s community and wasn’t well distinguished from the Action-Oriented / Tactical-Oriented Division 2 released seven months ago. In the case of Breakpoint and Frontline, fans have expressed disappointment that Ubisoft seems no longer interested in developing single-player stealth action games with a linear story.

It was announced in September 2020 that the Splinter Cell game was in progress, but the virtual reality system was similarly panned by Splinter Cell supporters. Prior to E3 2019, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told IGN that the company had postponed the resurgence of the Splinter Cell series until it came up with its own different sequel ideas.

When you create [sequel] Guillemot told IGN that it needed to be quite different than before. When I did Sprinter Cell last time, there was a lot of pressure from the fans, saying, “Don’t change, don’t do, don’t do.” Guillemot kept saying that at some point something would be displayed, but nothing more.

Since the 2013s, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, the main character in the series, Sam Fisher has been left to guest appearances and cameos in other Ubisoft games such as mobile strategy titles Elite Squad, Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22734592/new-splinter-cell-sequel-development-ubisoft-release-date

