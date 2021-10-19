Andalia DARKSiDERS Free Download





Andalia DARKSiDERS PC Game 2021 Andalia Overview is a fantasy real-time strategy game, created with diversity in mind, reflected in the amount of civilizations, biomes and resources. Andalia relies heavily on other real-time strategy titles, but offers its own style of classic RTS gameplay as well as its own additions, which will be, among other things,: * The presence of a parallel level: The Underworld * A large variety of resources. * Re-growth of plants. Trees can reproduce. * Mines, quarries, and underworld slots can be mined with no limits to their resources. * Houses produce taxes, as the primary source of gold. * Walls can be equipped with shooters. * Units gain combat experience. * Secret Obelisks can be found and activated * A neutral faction, The Hive, periodically launches attacks on all players.

There are a total of 5 civilizations to choose from, needless to say, all with their own unique buildings and units. You may reach victory either by destroying all the enemy players or by building a monument and holding it for 15 minutes, you can play against the AI ​​or compete online against other players, please note that Andalia is a hobby project. It is possible that every aspect of the game may not work flawlessly as it should. However, I continue to make the effort to address any issues that arise and am generally open to feedback. Thank you very much for your interest!

Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Game File Name: Andalia_DARKSiDERS.zip Game Download Size: 1.2 GB

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel® iCore™ i3-2100 or AMD® FX-6300 * Memory: 6 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 960 or AMD® ATI Radeon ™ RX 460 (2GB VRAM) * DirectX: Version 11 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage: 2 GB available space * Sound card: Direct X 11 – compatible sound card

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel® iCore™ i5-6500 or AMD® Ryzen™ 3 1200 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 1070 or AMD® ATI Radeon™ RX 5500 (8 GB VRAM) * DirectX: Version 11 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage: 2 GB available space * Sound card: Direct X 11 – compatible sound card

