Senate Budget Committee tells NASA to choose two developers for the Lunar Module program – TechCrunch





The story of the human landing system is not over yet.

Senator released a draft budget to manage the NASA budget for fiscal year 2022 on Monday, instructing institutions to select two teams for the Human Landing Systems (HLS) program. It only gave an additional $ 100 million for.

The program has total funding of $ 1.295 billion and NASA will receive a total budget of $ 24.83 billion in the next fiscal year.

Using this funding, NASA is expected to ensure redundancy and competition, including strong support for research, development, testing, and evaluation of two or more HLS teams, the bill said. I am. NS [Senate appropriations] The Commission expects actual investment in development, not additional research.

The directive is clear. What is unclear is how NASA expects to fund the two HLS teams without a corresponding increase in funding.

First, let’s review a little. HLS is an important part of the NASA Artemis program. This plan aims to bring humans back to the moon for the first time since the days of the Apollo program. In April, NASA selected Elon Musks SpaceX (and SpaceX only) to develop a landing vehicle for astronauts under Artemis. The company has defeated Dynetics and Blue Origin, defense industry contractors who have developed a team of representatives including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper for Aerospace Prime.

In the past, NASA typically chose at least two vendors to drive competition and operated as a hedge if one company’s project was unsuccessful. When NASA signed both SpaceX and Boeing contracts to build an astronaut transport spacecraft, it was how it worked in the International Space Station’s commercial crew program. Therefore, it is no exaggeration to say that the agency deviates from the historical precedent of choosing only SpaceX.

Blue Origin has launched a campaign to protest NASA’s decision since April. First, it argued with the government’s oversight body, the Responsible Government Office, for a ruling of the contract, and then if GAO refused the company’s protest, it objected through a complaint filed in the Federal Claims Court.

NASA claims to have chosen SpaceX because it offered the most robust lander proposal at the lowest price, given budgetary constraints. That’s only $ 2.9 billion, compared to the Blue Origins offer ($ 5.9 billion) and the Dynetics ($ 9 billion) price tag. Given the significant cost differences between the three proposals, it is unclear how the Senate will grow into the HLS program (only $ 100 million), allowing NASA to choose additional teams.

Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA, seems confident that the institution will ultimately get the funding it needs. After all, he said, after all the screams were over, after a lot of pushes and pulls that had nothing to do with NASA, it turned out that NASA had the money it needed. Interview with SpaceNews,

According to the bill, at least two teams are serving [] It should be the ultimate goal of the current development program. If this version of the bill falls into the final budget (which is unknown as it still needs to be negotiated with the House of Representatives), NASA will explain to Congress and the general public its plans to comply with the new directive within 30 days. ..

