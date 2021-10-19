



Ascent v07.10.2021 GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in one direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Ascent v07.10.2021 GoldBerg PC Game 2021 Overview The Ascent is a Single and Co-op Shooting Game, set on the Veles, action packed cyberpunk world. Welcome to The Ascent Group arcology, a company-run city that stretches high in the sky and is filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. You play as a worker, enslaved by the company that you and everyone else in your neighborhood own. One day, you are suddenly plunged into a downward spiral of catastrophic events: the boarding group closes for unknown reasons and threatens the very survival of your territory. You must take up arms and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all. You belong to the company. Can you live without it?

solo or co-op

Play the entire game alone or work with up to three friends in local or online co-op.

Explosive shooter

Aim low or high, switch weapons and equip deadly gadgets, take cover and use destructible environments to your advantage and keep adjusting your tactics as you face new enemies.

RPG elements

Customize your character with software that suits your playing style. Allocate new skill points as you level up and try different boosts to take down your enemies in new creative ways.

THE VIBRANT CYBERPUNK WORLD

Meet new allies and foes and find loot as you explore the bustling world of The Ascent and a wide variety of neighborhoods, from deep slums to higher-ups.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game features violence, blood, and bad language.

Before you start The Ascent v07.10.2021 GoldBerg Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 x64 * Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 (4 * 3200) or equivalent / AMD FX-8350 (4 * 4000) or equivalent * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) / Radeon R9 390X (8192 MB) * Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 x64 * Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K (4 * 4000) or equivalent / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 * 3400) or equivalent * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: Geforce GTX 1070 (8192MB) / Radeon RX 5700 (8192MB) * Storage: 35GB available space

