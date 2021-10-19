Dubai Police Luxury Patrol Fleet Get Two New Additions





Two new vehicles have boarded one of the world’s most famous anti-crime vehicles.

With the latest addition, the Dubai Police will have 31 supercars available.

When posting the video online, the Force showed the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifolio with a starting price of Dh349,900 for the 2021 model and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolio returning Dh329,000 in the same year.

The 2022 models of both cars were launched this month.

Exclusively sold in the UAE by Italian premium manufacturer Alfa Romeo Automobiles, this car offers an impressive car at speeds from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3.9 seconds.

It is equipped with a twin-turbo V6 engine, 505 horsepower, and an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

The Giulia Quadrifolio is known to be the fastest five-seater in the world, but the Stelvio Quadrifolio holds the world record for the fastest SUV lap on the famous Nürburgring circuit.

In addition to the carbon fiber roof, both models feature an active aero front splitter that optimizes downforce support to increase speed, making the car incredibly lightweight.

Dubai Police will add Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolio and Stelvio Quadrifolio to the fleet.Photo: Dubai Police

Brig Jamal Salem al-Jaraf, director of the Dubai Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, said the military had added luxury cars to its fleet to increase the presence of police officers in major tourist destinations.

The unit also aims to strengthen all vehicles used by the Dubai Police to support the protection of the public.

Existing luxury car brands in Dubai Police include Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes-AMG GTR, Audi R8, Ferrari and Bugatti Veyron, as well as several Porsche, Bentley and McLaren.

Rakesh Nair, Managing Director of European brands in the Middle East of Stellantis, has a racing heritage of over a century, offering the highest performance, class and innovation, showing off sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology. rice field.

The vehicle is a perfect representation of our heritage, adding a unique Italian touch to the Dubai Police vehicle and reflecting the innovation that is synonymous with Dubai culture.

Dubai Police Supercar Top 10: Photo

Part of the Dubai Police Fleet such as Ferrari FF, Mercedes-Benz SLS-AMG, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz / Brabus G700.Courtesy WSF creative

Updated: October 19, 2021 14:39

