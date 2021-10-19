Free Download StoneDeep PLAZA





StoneDeep PLAZA Free Download for PC game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

StoneDeep PLAZA PC Game 2021 Overview Dig tunnels and grow your empire

Dig into the ground and find resources to build and grow your kingdom. The more your civilization grows, the more your tunnels will spread.

seasons

Your elves must live in different seasons with different weather.

Raise the level of your resident’s civilization

Currently, Stonedeep has nine civilization levels. Each civilization level increases your daily tax income, but also increases the needs of the respective population. In Stonedeep similar to the real world, there is a limited amount of gold coins (money). You have to spend your money to get it back from your residents.

current status

Stonedeep currently includes more than 80 resources, 5 different biomes, more than 70 buildings, 9 civilization levels, 8 types of opponents with different variations and 4 animals.

Early Access – What Happened and What Will Happen – September 2021

All four milestones have been added planned between September 2020 and September 2021. At the moment we are working on improving performance and eliminating all bugs that still exist.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Stonedeep is a building game that is meant to simulate the management and planning of a civilization. Due to the comic book’s fairytale-like style, there is no daily reference. This makes it possible for 12-15 year olds to distinguish between the game world and reality and distance themselves from the game. The observer’s perspective also creates a distinction between players and reality, as the game’s military and combat scenarios are graphically depicted that are distinctly fictional for this age group. The depiction of violence in combat scenarios is also seen as unrealistic, as the enemies are fantastic creatures and are represented in a comic-like manner. Thus, there is no reference to everyday life and the behavior shown is not used to resolve conflicts. The threats and conflicts that arise do not include the entire game, the audiovisual aids only serve to create the atmosphere. The game also has fighting sounds that just serve to clarify what’s going on. Fighting scenarios should not be visually, auditory or emotionally harmful, and the stress of action that arises in the course of the game and the handling of accompanying game tasks should be implemented for children aged 12-15 years. More complex tasks and problems require the ability to think abstractly and logically, which is also suitable for this age group.

Before you start StoneDeep PLAZA free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* OS: Windows 7 or higher * Processor: Intel (R) Core (TM) i7-6567U CPU @ 3.30 GHz 3.30 GHz * Memory: 6 GB RAM * Graphics: Intel (R) Iris (R) Graphics 550 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage space: 4 GB available space

