Twitch’s “not forbidden” list used to protect prominent streamers • Eurogamer.net





The recent Twitch leak data may not have included user password information, but it did include a list of profitable streamers and, strangely, a reference to the pizza.

It also included a “not banned” list.

This has led to a lot of speculation. Why shouldn’t streamers on this list be banned? Are certain creators exempt?

A report from The Washington Post sheds light on this issue by talking to several former Twitch employees for answers.

First of all, it is important to note that these employees have confirmed that the list is 5 years old. In other words, it is ahead of not only recent trends, but also streamers, which have become increasingly popular since then. However, the leaked list does provide insight into Twitch’s internal behavior. In fact, a former Twitch employee says he contributes to a culture that gives certain streamers more room.

The “not banned” list is reportedly used by Twitch admins in combination with BetterDesk, an older method for investigating streamer behavior reported by users. The affiliated streamer will be escalated to another team. The unaffiliated streamer was at the mercy of the admin.

Therefore, this list was partially used to inform these Twitch admins whether to escalate or ignore the issue.

There was a good reason for this. For example, a particular streamer on the leaked list is a Twitch staff member. Marcus “DJ Wheat” Graham, Twitch’s community director, frequently streamed children and was reported to have broken the rules for Twitch’s broadcast by the age of thirteen.

Another reason is the gradual introduction of IRL streams. Initially, non-game streams were banned, but certain streamers were given permission to run IRL streams. Tim’TimTheTatman’Betar is a prime example.

However, former Twitch staff admits that some streamers could afford it. Bryan “RiceGum” Le, known for his inappropriate jokes and comments, is one example.

“RiceGum removed the partnership earlier that day, but Twitch refused to ban him altogether because it gained viewers,” said one of Twitch’s former staff. “So he wasn’t a partner, but instead of being stopped by the management team, he was treated like one when he broke the rules and worked with him.”

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is another person and has a reputation for verbally abusing other players.

“I remember that both Rice Gum and Tyler 1 were given far more elegance than they should be,” said a former Twitch employee. “And if one of our admins reports them [to the partner conduct team] Anyway, we were told to kick the rock and pay attention to the ban list. … it wasn’t a “jailbreak” card, but it was clear that streamers were treated with more chances and abilities than others. “

The creator of Better Desk said, “Twitch partners have become more generous- [and] Maybe still, but there wasn’t a list that says, “No matter what they do, don’t ban this account.” “

Currently, Twitch uses a different system to apply the rules, and there is no “don’t ban” list (at least in its earlier form).

However, the new system does not completely rule out the possibility of favor.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that some haven’t been given extra slack yet, but if so, it does mean that it’s not hidden from other staff,” said a former Twitch employee. Told. “Anyone who has access to the system will notice the additional generosity.”

