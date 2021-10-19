Google’s Pixel 6 camera makes snapshots smarter with AI tools – TechCrunch





Google’s latest flagship phone has an impressive set of automated AI-powered tools to make your photos look great, such as smart blur, object removal, and skin tone exposure. It needs to be tested to see if they work as advertised, but it can be useful for everyone, from pixel peep to casual snapshot photographers.

The new camera itself is pretty impressive in the first place. The main rear camera shared by the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is a 50 megapixel beast with a properly sized pixel well and an aperture equivalent to F / 1.85 (no, it doesn’t capture as much light as F / 1.8). ) With DSLR, but it’s still good). Also shared ultra-wide ones are 12 megapixels and f / 2.2 for smaller sensors, so don’t expect stunning image quality. The 6 Pro features a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with a 4x equivalent zoom with less low light capability. They are all stable and feature laser-assisted autofocus.

Basically, if you want the best quality in any situation, stick to the main camera, but if you’re sure of the light, launch wide or zoom. All new camera features sound like they work for all cameras, but generally speaking, the better the first shot, the better the final result.

Probably the easiest tool to use is “Face Debler”. I’ve taken perfect shots many times, but aren’t they so sharp? Pixel cameras always automatically capture multiple exposures (which is now part of the normal process of taking a picture), combining a main shot from one camera with a crisp shot of the face captured by another camera. increase. To do this, just tap a non-sharp shot in the gallery and it’s booming if you have the “Blur” option.

Well, as you can see in the sample, it’s certainly a bit strange that only the face is sharpened in a blurry photo, but take a look: do you want a photo? I thought so.

In addition, there are two new “motion modes” in the blur section. The first is an “action pan” that helps you “creatively” blur the background while clearly capturing a moving subject like a passing car. This means that it applies a direct zoom blur instead of a regular handheld blur, which looks a bit lousy, but it’s a fun option. The other is a long exposure helper that blurs moving subjects while keeping the background clear. Useful for doing things like headlight streaks without a tripod. These are in the unique motion mode area of ​​the camera app.

The “magic eraser” is the most obvious “AI” here. If you take a picture and it’s great except that someone has just stepped into the background and the car is parked in a scenic view, you can zapping a nasty real-world object and forget it existed. I can do it. When you tap the tool, things you want to remove, such as people or cars in the distance, are automatically highlighted. According to the example provided, unsightly logs and other random features will also be highlighted. But driftwood is on the beach … really? Fortunately, you can choose to throw it into a memory hole, not put pressure on it, or circle unrecognized objects, and we’ll do our best to dispose of them.

“Speech enhancement” is obviously not for images, but in front camera mode, the device can reduce ambient noise and focus on the audio. Basically Krisp by Google. If it works anywhere nearby, you probably want to use it all the time.

“Real Tone” is interesting, but it’s a potentially problematic feature that we’ll explore in detail shortly. Google explains: “We worked with various professional image makers and photographers to coordinate the AWB. [auto white balance], AE [auto exposure], And the stray light algorithm ensures that Google’s camera and imaging products work for everyone with all skin tones. “

Basically, they wanted to ensure that the core features of “smart” cameras didn’t work better or look better on certain skin tones than others. This has happened many times before, and it’s insult and embarrassment when billion-dollar companies blow it over and over again. I hope Real Tone works, but even if it does, the fundamental question of lightening or darkening someone’s skin in the photo is a sensitive issue for many. “You can’t turn this feature off or off,” Google says, so they need to be confident. We will test this and discuss this feature with developers and photographers. Dive deeper into the interesting but complex corners of this area.

It’s not entirely clear how many features are available outside of Pixel phones and when they will be available, but we’ll let you know the results.

