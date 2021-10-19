Get your new Pixel and more with your Pixel Pass





Today we are announcing the new Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro, as well as a whole new way to get them. The Pixel Pass combines the latest Pixel smartphones with Google’s best mobile services, device protection, and regular device upgrades all in one easy subscription.

The Pixel Pass costs $ 45 a month for the Pixel 6 and $ 55 a month for the Pixel 6 Pro. With either PixelPass plan, you can combine the most personal and convenient smartphone you’ve ever created with the best Google services to get the most out of your new device. This includes:

YouTube Premium can be watched without ads or played in the background while using other apps YouTube Music Premium can be listened to without interruption Google One can be used for full resolution photos and Equipped with 200 GB of secure and reliable cloud storage for storing videos, Google store discounts, automatic phone backup, and more, access to hundreds of games and apps with no Google Play ads or in-app purchases path.Preferred Care coverage to cover minor life accidents with hassle-free device repair

You can subscribe to Pixel Pass with your Google Store or Google Fi phone plan. Save up to $ 294 over two years by subscribing to PixelPass on the Google Store. In addition, the Pixel smartphone is unlocked, so it works with all major carriers. You can also subscribe to your phone plan via Google Fi, saving an additional $ 5 from your monthly Fi plan, for a total savings of $ 414 over two years.

By registering for a Pixel Pass, you can manage everything in one place and pay with a low monthly bill. Also, if you try and it doesn’t suit you, you can cancel at any time by simply paying the rest of your Pixel smartphone at the regular price.

Pixel Pass with Pixel 6 can be pre-purchased in the US from $ 45 per month at the Google Store or Google Fi.

