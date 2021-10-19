PS5 console accessory maker doesn’t stop taunting Sony lawyers





Image: Dbrand

The tech accessory brand Dbrand, which my roommate explained to me that it’s for a guy who likes the new iPhone, has decided to engage in a huge legal battle with Sony Entertainment over their perfectly stunning PS5 plates and cases. Did.

A few months ago, Dbrand made its first attempt to create a black PS5 plate called Darkplates, replacing the white plates that came with some existing PS5s. The brand then cursed Sony and sued them for making the product. Sony, of course, threatened to sue them. The first set of Darkplates released was withdrawn from sale because it was too close to the Sonys originalstoo, which resembled the Dualshock button icon but was clearly marked as legally different. I think you’re done, but not. Well, a few days later, a few lawyers have revived Darkplate 2.0 with Dbrand!

The product list on their website is nothing, if not hostile. From terribly smooth gamer visuals to Nana who can’t touch this attitude, this website has a really wild feel to it. To cite the proceedings avoidance section of the product page:

Imagine this. You are a 15,000,000,000,000 company that has just spent a small amount of money designing next-generation game consoles. Privately held companies run by robots turn it black. The world rejoices. You are alive You let a team of lawyers dissipate your frustration. They get to work. Currently under threat of litigation, these robots need to redesign their dark plates … also funding legal defenses. Needless to say, some corners were cut. you’re welcome.

This snark is all used to explain some changes between the dark plate and the standard PS5. The ugly and highly fragile look of the fins is gone, and the console plate is level with the actual machine itself. Dbrand also added an additional cooling vent that the website claims to help with console temperature, but without statistics to back it up, aesthetic differentiation to further protect the company from Sony’s proceedings. It may become a factor. Finally, they added a series of cosmetic changes, including LED light strips, to further distinguish this suspicious legitimate piece of plastic from the original plastic.

Personally, I’m all working on console customization. As like a mechanical keyboard and sneakers, I have to love cool colorways and unnecessary personalization. Console accessories and custom controllers have always been in strange places, occasionally cracking down on space, but I’ve never seen anything as aggressive as the Darkplate. Lawyer taunts are a dangerous game, but I have no choice but to wish them good luck.

