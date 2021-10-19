Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a whole new camera





Today, at the Pixel Fall Launch event, after a lot of pre-announcements and leaks, Google finally announced all the details of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Some of the biggest changes from Google to these new flagship phones are the updated camera modules. The Pixel smartphone has long been the champion of smartphone photography, but Google has been content with its glory for some time using the same 12.2 megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5 and 5A.

Today, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s main cameras are equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor, which is larger than previous cameras, and binning images to a 12.5-megapixel output. Google claims that it has a 1 / 1.31 size image sensor and an f / 1.85 aperture, so it can capture 150% more light than the Pixel 5. Following the iPhone playbook, both Pixels feature an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and the 6Pro has a third telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom combined to a 48-megapixel resolution. add. The front Pixel 6s SELPHY cam has 8 megapixels and a viewing angle of 84 degrees, while the 6 Pro has 11.1 megapixels and 94 degrees, making it easy to create group SELPHY.

The Pixel 6 Pros Super Res Zoom now takes advantage of the 4x optical zoom of the telephoto lens. GIF: Google

The rear camera setup is quite different from the previous Pixel, where the Pixel camera commodity hardware allowed Google to focus head-on on software optimization. For some pixel iterations, one or two extra lenses were added or removed, each relying primarily on computational power.

These software developments have also brought new features to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Google argued that its redesigned portrait mode could better render different skin tones for a wider and more diverse group of people, and named the feature Real Tones. Google has worked with color photographers and cinematographers to incorporate more diverse portraits into the image dataset of camera models. Google even corrected some of the aberrations that affect image rendering for people with dark skin, such as implementing a new algorithm to reduce stray light that flushes dark skin. Google says it is dedicated to building a fairer experience across cameras and imaging products. We hope this is a welcome departure from the past omissions of the algorithm.

Real Tone improvements to Google’s Pixel camera. GIF: Google

What Google calls Face Unblur promises to keep your face sharp with multiple images recorded each time you press each shutter, even when shooting movements. If you see a blurry face in the frame, start this process before taking a picture by preparing the second camera to shoot at a faster shutter speed. Then match the pixels and combine the images for a sharper face.

An example of blurring a face with a Pixel6 camera. GIF: Google

Motion mode captures action shots and long exposures for aesthetics such as streaking car lights throughout the night view, panning moving subjects to blur the background, and giving a sense of speed. Designed to do. Google uses machine learning to detect the content of the frame and blur the background behind a moving subject, keep everything sharp when stationary, and blur only the important elements. .. Again, using multiple shutter speeds from different camera modules, combining images. Google showed examples of waterfalls blurring on silky twigs and subway trains blurring behind stationary people on the platform. All of these are shots that traditionally require a tripod or other specialized photographic equipment, but Google promises to do this handheld with Pixel 6.

The Magic Eraser can automatically remove unwanted subjects from the background. GIF: Google

Finally, Magic Eraser tries to remove distracting objects and photo bombers in Google Photos. After the photo is taken, Google Photos may suggest that you automatically remove unwanted subjects from the image. The user can also see the shot and select the distracting object in the frame to delete. Other than photo bombers, another example provided by Google was location scouting and removing annoying content from the background or foreground to make it look nicer. Built into Google Photos for the Pixel, the eraser tool can be used for photos that are currently being taken or photos that were years old, Google says.

The Magic Eraser is a bit like the long abandoned concept of chain link fences, but is back in a more achievable way. Google unveiled automatic object deletion at Google I / O 2017, six months before the Pixel 2 went on sale, but never reached the device. It was seemingly forgotten and quietly left behind by Google. It’s been a case study of Google’s software-first mindset since then, but it seems that version is now alive on Pixel 6 and Google Photos.

Google has partnered with Snap to create a quick tap that snaps on the Pixel 6. Double-tap the back of your smartphone to access the Snapchats camera app directly. Google gets exclusive AR filters and transitions from Snap. This partnership may indicate a growing interest in Android from Snapchat, which has previously been inferior to non-iOS users. Snap now gets native support for the Google Camera app.

