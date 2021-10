Europe as a top actor in the healthcare industry

Published: October 19, 2021 6:00 am AKDT | Updated: 5 hours ago

Ljubljana, Slovenia, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Slovenian company MESI, Ltd. Was selected to participate in Google for Startups Accelerator: Europe. The current three-month Google Accelerator program brings together 15 of the most promising European tech startups in the healthcare and welfare space. MESI, Ltd. As one of the top diagnostic innovators, we will focus on enhancing solutions with AI, market management, big data, and strategic and growth inputs.

MESI, Ltd. CEO, Jakob uteri (PRNewsphoto / MESI, Ltd.)

MESI, Ltd. Is a company that creates digital diagnostic solutions for faster and more effective medical assessments. Ranked Google for Startups Accelerator: Europe for its innovative focus on predictive medical devices. This virtual mentoring, education and training program was created by Google for start-ups in Europe and provides technical answers to today’s challenges. The accelerator started on October 5, 2021 and was attended by 6 MESI staff.

MESI, Ltd. Will focus on all-round diagnostic solutions and smart data for the next five years. The data collected by the MESI mTABLET Multi-Diagnostic Tool will ultimately help create predictive medical assessments (PMAs) with artificial intelligence. PMA helps detect conditions early, predict future outcomes based on historical data, and recommend actions based on the patient’s medical history and digital data from diagnostic apps. All this helps healthcare professionals make diagnoses and decisions in less time.

Jakob uteri, CEO of MESI, Ltd, said:

About the company:

MESI, Ltd. Is an innovative European company that develops and manufactures diagnostic medical devices. It focuses on simplifying the diagnosis and helps clinicians detect the disease early. One of their solutions is a system that combines a 1-minute smart wireless ABI, a flexible pulse oximeter, a fully digital ECG, a wireless TBI, a blood pressure monitor for immediate measurement, and a spirometer with a real-time animated flow curve. It is MESIm TABLET. .. In this regard, ABIs and TBIs are considered important for the timely detection of deadly cardiovascular conditions, while spirometers and ECGs monitor the effects of long COVIDs at primary care levels. Helps to.

Contact: Manca Uri Rosas + 386 1 620 34 87 [email protected]

Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662647/MESI_CEO.jpg Logo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1470860/MESI_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto / MESI Ltd.)

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source Meshi Co., Ltd.

The above press release was kindly provided by PR Newswire. The views, opinions and statements of the press release are not endorsed by the Gray Media Group, Gray Media Group, Inc. It does not necessarily represent or reflect the views, opinions or statements of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webcenterfairbanks.com/prnewswire/2021/10/19/mesi-ltd-selected-join-google-startups-accelerator-europe-top-actor-healthcare-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos