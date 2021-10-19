PTO patent eligibility commented technology, pharmaceutical companies





The United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia.Reuters / Andrew Kelly

Critics say patent eligibility law has caused unpredictable decisions Google, Dell, and others widely support current law J & J, other pharmaceutical companies say it discourages investment

(Reuters)-Johnson & Johnson and other pharmaceutical companies have told the US Patent and Trademark Office that unpredictable patent law conditions have discouraged investment in critical technologies, such as Google LLC and Dell Inc. Technology companies say the current system prevents bad patents.

Many of the 80 comments submitted to the Patent Office by Friday’s deadline determine which innovations can be patented and are often the subject of patent infringement claims, such as large tech companies. Shows the difference between the problems. People who widely support stronger patent protection, such as pharmaceutical companies.

In July, PTO spoke from a bipartisan group in March about “the current state of patent-qualified law” and how it affected investment and innovation in areas such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and precision medicine. We asked for public comments on the requested investigation. Four US Senators.

The court has been working on the interpretation of Section 101 of the Patent Act, which sets out the requirements for patentable inventions. The US Supreme Court said in two decisions that abstract ideas and natural law cannot be patented under the law, critics say these decisions are unpredictable eligibility decisions and validity in lower courts. It states that it led to the cancellation of the patent.

Letters signed by Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Chris Coons of Delaware are “lack of clarity” in patent eligibility law. “It didn’t just discourage investment in important emerging technologies,” he said. Not only did it lead the court to completely ban the protection of certain important inventions in the diagnostic, biopharmacy and life sciences industries. “

Johnson & Johnson reiterated Senator concerns.

“Business leaders are faced with the following very real question: Want to invest hundreds of millions of dollars and more than a decade in technology that may not be protected?” J & J said. ..

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, an industry group of Bayer Corp, Pfizer Inc, and Eli Lilly & Co, said, “We are concerned that companies may invest in research that may not be patentable now or in the future. I have. “

But Google said the US IP system “plays the right role in enabling the development of AI and QC technologies to thrive through balanced policies, and this disruption of balance undermines these technological innovations. , Will not help it. “

Dell also expressed support for the current state of patent eligibility law.

“Section 101 helps ensure that patents promote innovation rather than hinder it,” says Dell. “This is done not by the concrete application of the abstract idea, but by protecting it from patent claims that admit the unfair monopoly of the abstract idea.”

read more:

Supreme Court rules for two diagnostic patents

US Supreme Court ruling on software patents against Alice Corp

Fed Circuit missed the opportunity to consider patent eligibility decisions in a 6 to 6 draw

Break britain

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property laws such as patents, trademarks, copyrights and corporate secrets. Contact him at [email protected]

