CGS wins gold medal in the Americas, top ranking in 2021





New York, October 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today won the Gold Award at the 16th Global Top Ranking Performer in the Regional (USA) Contact Center World. Was announced. Best Tech Innovation Award Vendor Live Agent Support Solution Category Award. CGS has submitted a Teamwork AR with an agent-assisted solution that brings real-time digital transformation to technical support and customer care. The Global Conference and Awards will be held in January 2022.

The 2021 Top Ranking Performer Awards attracted over 2,000 entries from more than 80 countries. This year marks its 16th year, the award is the ultimate industry certification for the contact center industry and is a global association of best practices for contact centers and customer engagement with approximately 210,000 members in 200 countries. Only available from com.

Stephen Petrque, President of CGS’Global Outsourcing Division, said: Given the recent integration of augmented reality that complements customer support services, I was particularly excited to see the Tech Innovation Live Agent Support Solution approved. As more companies rely on decentralized workers and consumers turn to self-service options, companies need to provide solutions to their customers and employees wherever they live. Teamwork AR reduces the number of dispatches and allows technicians to make more immersive connections to guide customers, whether at home or assisting on-site field service technicians in repairing equipment. Reduce on-site time and help you improve for the first time Correct rates, reduce costly downtime, and ensure business continuity. Ultimately, this helps reduce enterprise costs and improve the customer experience.

Teamwork AR solutions provide the next level of support, on-the-job training, and remote assistance to field services, operations, and manufacturing, anywhere, using any device. Teamwork AR with Agent Assist improves the customer experience and improves call efficiency by eliminating misunderstandings, reducing call lengths, improving latency and first call resolution.

CGS has call center resources optimized to serve global clients and offers a unique hybrid approach through contact center automation and live agents around the world. Its AI-enhanced chatbot, RPA, and AR technologies complement the customer support services offered by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world’s leading global brands, including retail, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel activation, and back office support.

About ContactCenterWorld This association is the world’s largest association for contact center and CX professionals with over 210,000 professional members. Founded in 1999, ContactCenterWorld.com runs the industry’s largest awards program, runs top-rated events, provides networking to members, provides over 40,000 documents online, daily tips, benchmark data, and employees. We offer engagement and customer experience programs.

About CGS For the past 37 years, CGS has enabled global, regional, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, corporate learning, and outsourcing services. CGS is fully focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet the complex and multifaceted needs of our clients and support their most basic business activities. CGS is headquartered in New York City with offices in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @ CGSinc, @ OutsourcingCGS, and onLinkedIn.

