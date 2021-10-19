Elden Ring closed network test date, platform, and sign-up method





Elden Ring was a month late, but not everything was lost. In November 2021, developer FromSoftware and publisher Namco Bandai will host a closed network test of the game. It’s not technically a demo, trial, or beta, but it gives players the opportunity to test the game before it’s released, and developers to test the online features and gameplay of the game. But how can I sign up? When is the closed network test date? Anyway, what exactly is a network test? Here’s everything you need to know about future Elden Ring closed network tests.

How to sign up for the Elden Ring closed network test

Please visit the BANDAI NAMCO website and sign up.BANDAI NAMCO

To register for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test, please visit the BANDAI NAMCO website. Here you need to choose the platform to play with, along with experience with other From Software titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Please note that players in all regions can sign up (the disclaimer seems to suggest, but not just players from the EU).

Then enter your email address, complete the capture,[送信]Click. If selected, a closed network test voucher code will be emailed to you, so check back regularly. Please note that you must be registered by November 1st and must be at least 18 years old to qualify. You must also be connected to the internet at all times and agree to complete the survey at the end of the test.

Bandai Namco said that players will be selected by lottery, and that the invitation should be completely random.

What is Elden Ring’s Closed Network Testing Platform?

The network test is dedicated to the console. It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. No PC version is planned.

When is the Elden Ring closed network test time?

I have five times to try Elden Ring in November.BANDAI NAMCO

The Elden Ring closed network test is only available for the specific 5 hours of November 2021. Time zones are available at any time of the day so that players in different time zones can try them out.

Below are five network test times.

November 12, 6:00 am and 9:00 am Eastern November 12, 10:00 pm and 1:00 am East November 13, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm East November 14, 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm East November 10 pm and 1 am eastern 15th

You are not limited to one set of time. So if you’re willing to get up enough (or get up early), you can join all five.

What is Elden Ring’s Closed Network Test?

Network testing is intended for developers to collect data about the online features of the game. This is different from demos and trials. The main focus is to ensure that Elden Rings’ multiplayer capabilities work properly when the game is launched. In it, you can play pieces of the game, but with an emphasis on online play.

Publishers also confirmed cross-platform play on all consoles (PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, etc.) within the same ecosystem, although network testing does not include all the content of the final build. I said I did.

Elden Ring’s closed network test occupies 7GB of space. We recommend downloading in advance so that you can join and start playing immediately.

Elden Ring will be available on February 25, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

