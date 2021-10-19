Facebook pays $ 14 million to resolve allegations of worker discrimination





Washington Facebook agreed on Tuesday to pay up to $ 14.25 million to resolve allegations that the federal government discriminated against US workers during the Trump administration’s decline.

The Justice Department sued the company in December, claiming that Facebook refused to hire, consider, or hire qualified Americans for thousands of jobs. Instead, the prosecution said the company gave foreign workers with work visas those jobs.

According to the news release, the agreement with the Justice Department included a $ 4.75 million payment to the government and a $ 9.5 million payment to eligible Facebook victims claiming discrimination. The company also individually resolved concerns raised by the Ministry of Labor this year as to whether it violated labor regulations.

This claim was part of an effort by the Trump administration to encourage the country’s largest tech company to hire more American workers. The government has tightened the requirements for obtaining so-called H1-B visas, which are popular with technology companies that employ foreigners, and has increased the salaries that workers have to pay as part of their programs.

The government surveyed Facebook for two years to see if the company intentionally favored H1-B visas and other temporary migrant workers over US workers. Prosecutors finally claimed that the company was unable to do more than 2,600 jobs with an average salary of $ 156,000 readily available to Americans as well as foreign workers.

Facebook is not beyond the law and must comply with US Federal Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discriminatory recruitment and employment practices, said Kristen Clark, deputy lawyer in the Civil Rights Act of the Justice Department.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone believed the company met government standards, but said the settlement could move the company forward.

These resolutions will allow us to continue to focus on hiring the best builders from the United States and around the world and supporting the internal community of highly skilled visa holders seeking permanent residence, he said in a statement. rice field.

The monetary value of the settlement is negligible for Facebook. In 2019, he paid a fine of approximately $ 5 billion to resolve a Federal Trade Commission proceeding for misusing consumer data. In the second quarter of 2021, it generated $ 29 billion in revenue.

But the deal the company signed with the federal government on Tuesday shows how social media giants are facing a multifaceted battle with Washington’s regulators.

Last year, the FTC filed a lawsuit for violating antitrust laws when it acquired WhatsApp and Instagram. The government believes that these services could be Facebook’s formidable competitors if they weren’t purchased. In recent weeks, lawmakers have sought more rules to protect children using Facebook products after former employees of the company claimed they knew that their products could harm teenagers. ing.

This is the latest news. Please check for updates.

