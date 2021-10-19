Google’s PixelPass Phone Subscription May Be Too Good To Pass – Review Geek





In addition to the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google has announced a new Pixel Pass subscription that combines smartphones and all of their most popular services into one low monthly fee. Starting at $ 45 a month, Pixel 6 and everything else you need is in one. Google’s new PixelPass subscription may be too good to let go. This is all you get.

Similar to the Apple One plan, Google’s Pixel Pass, in addition to Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, 200GB of Google One cloud storage, extended priority care warranty, YouTube music and video premium subscription, Google Play pass, free phone For Pixel 6 Pro, you can upgrade for $ 45 / month or $ 55 / month for two years.

Google

For those who wonder, Youtube Premium costs $ 12 a month and YouTube Music costs $ 9.99 a month. Add 200GB of Google One cloud storage, extended warranty, and Google Play Pass for about $ 37 / month, or more if you have a Pixel 6 Pro. This was before I bought a new smartphone. So, with all of this and the new Pixel 6 for just $ 45 a month, Google’s Pixel Pass is a great deal. In addition, you can upgrade to the new Pixel after two years.

Most people buy a phone from a mobile operator, Google or Apple and pay monthly for about two years. Therefore, the idea here is to get all the other Google services and the YouTube bundle at the same time at a big discount. This in turn allows Google to lock users to popular services such as YouTube Music, ad-free YouTube playback, original content, and video downloads.

Google

Google’s new Pixel 6 costs $ 599, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro costs only $ 899. Alternatively, you can get it with a monthly payment plan along with all the other benefits. PixelPass is currently US-only and works with all supported carriers or Google Fi available in the Google Store.

According to Google, if a subscriber cancels within two years, the value of the remaining Pixel smartphone will have to be paid early at the usual “undiscounted price” and all bundled premium services will not be accessible. increase.

Via Google Store

