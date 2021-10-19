Appraisal innovation that maximizes mortgage lenders’ ROI





The mortgage industry is usually very slow when it comes to adopting new technologies. That progress is driven primarily by regulation, GSE policies, or disruptive technologies. The latest advances inspired by the launch of the Quicken Loans Rocket Mortgage have simplified the application process and proved to be a huge success. This approach is clearly appealing to the masses, with most lenders struggling to find technology solutions that provide a better borrower experience. This innovation has significantly increased mortgage lenders’ investment in technology, but much of their focus remains on point-of-sale (POS) solutions.

The new POS solution clearly has the effect of reducing front-end inefficiencies and increasing mortgage applications. Unfortunately, the significant increase in this application was also facilitated by low interest rates, exacerbating inefficiencies and revealing clear problems within many lender back offices. As a result, lenders could not see the return on investment from technology spending.

Lenders need to focus not only on the customer-oriented part of the mortgage composition cycle, but also on the rationalization of invisible back-end factors that cause the greatest delays. By accelerating the backend of the mortgage formation process, lenders will be more profitable and will significantly improve the borrower’s experience by reducing the overall number of days it takes to close a loan.

Lenders trying to identify back-end inefficiencies that technology can address often start with an evaluation process because the issues surrounding them are less likely to be overlooked. Traditional evaluation processes are very manual, time consuming and resource intensive, providing great opportunities for improvement. This process, if not properly managed, can delay closings, frustrate borrowers and kill transactions. However, proper evaluation management technology can achieve good ROI by automating manual processes, connecting systems, reducing hardware costs, and reducing man-hours.

The time it takes to complete a real estate appraisal is usually measured in a few weeks and continues to increase. Some borrowers have experienced delays of more than eight weeks, and the problem is exacerbated by the combination of large loans and a declining appraiser population. Today, rating management technology companies offer a variety of solutions to try to mitigate problems. Lenders’ goals in adopting these solutions are to increase productivity, reduce risk and increase profitability. Many companies that have previously rejected these types of innovations have leapt into the world of digital mortgages, staying compliant and competitive.

Most rating management systems have several advantages that can help improve internal processes. However, many of these platforms are far from comprehensive end-to-end solutions that offer limited resources and capabilities. The Global DMSEVO platform is revolutionizing the way creditors manage collateral by streamlining the entire evaluation process through workflow automation, programmable artificial intelligence (AI) allocation, transparent communication and LOS connectivity. .. EVO also supports key back-end processes such as secure automated borrower credit card processing and compliant appraisal. When assessing an appraisal management platform, lenders can ensure that the software meets the basics and provide automated delivery to the UCDP, EAD, and upcoming FHA Catalyst portals for enterprise-level solutions that serve their true purpose. It is nothing but. -End-to-end automation from initial assignment to review and final delivery.

The Global DMSEVO Appraisal Management Platform fully automates the entire real estate appraisal process while offering an industry-only compliance assurance program. Best of all, EVO is fully user-configurable, ensuring a fast, personalized, painless implementation that can be measured in days. EVO is looking for a Plug and Play solution to address a number of assessment issues to provide the ability to easily implement and modify the assessment process without costly and time-consuming in-house IT projects, regardless of business model. Lenders don’t have to look any further. It is to manage several assessment management companies (AMCs) or their own assessment panels directly.

