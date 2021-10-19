Fortnite: Deploy seismographs at Misty Meadows and Catty Corner in Fortnite mares





Fortnite seismographs are the key to completing the latest challenges at Fortnitemares.

In the new Fortnite / Fortnitemares challenge, some players are deploying seismographs on Misty Meadows or Catty Corner as part of the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife crossover event. Like the famous Buster, we use tools to hunt down ghosts and cube monsters. do not know. Fortnite lore is like a recent Hellraiser puzzle box.

This is the first real challenge for Ghostbusters punch cards, so if you want to win lots of additional XP and free cosmetic items, start here.

Your first step is to talk to a containment specialist who is a companion dressed up like a ghost buster hanging out in Cape Cod, south of the Catty Corner. You will find him especially in the barn, which clearly contains the Ectomobile hidden under the tarp.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Talk to a containment specialist and select “!” Option. He offers the first quest to deploy seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner.

My suggestion is to head north / slightly northeast towards Catty Corner, as all you need to do is deploy three seismographs. To be honest, I had a hard time finding a seismograph in Misty Meadows. Don’t worry, it’s much larger than the catty corner.

When you reach the catty corner, you will find the seismograph marked with a red square here. You will recognize them as normal blue transparent contours.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Seismograph location 1: Behind the garage / gas station.

Seismograph location 2: The starting point of the driveway north of the gas station / garage.

Seismograph location 3: Open on the northwest side, opposite the actual catty corner area.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you’ve done all three, complete the challenge. Well done, Buster. Due to your trouble, you will get 30,000 XP.

Check out the Fortnite guide and news section. There are more challenge walkthroughs. There is also a guide to finding candies on Fortnite for another challenge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/deploy-seismographs-in-misty-meadows-catty-corner-fortnite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos