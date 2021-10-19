DOE Awards Approximately $ 40 Million for Grid Decarbonized Solar Technology





Washington, DC, US Department of Energy (DOE) today announced 40 projects to drive the next generation of solar, storage and industrial technologies needed to meet the Biden Harris administration’s climate goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035. Was awarded nearly $ 40 million. Specifically, we will extend the life of photovoltaic (PV) systems from 30 to 50 years, develop technologies that enable sunlight to be used in the production of fuels and chemicals, and advance new storage technologies. This will reduce the cost of solar technology.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm focuses on introducing more solar power and developing more cost-effective technologies for decarbonizing power systems. .. Research to develop stronger and longer lasting solar panels is essential to combat the climate crisis. The 40 projects announced today, led by universities and private companies across the country, are investments in next-generation innovations that will strengthen the country’s solar capacity and strengthen the restoring force of the grid. “

The 40 projects announced today focus on solar power (CSP) and PV concentration. PV technology converts sunlight directly into electricity, and CSP draws heat from sunlight and uses that heat energy. The project focuses on:

Research on photovoltaic power generation Three projects to sustain photovoltaic power generation systems for 50 years, which is 20 years longer than the life of current photovoltaic power generation systems. This reduces the cost of replacing and maintaining the PV system. These projects enable modular components that can be easily replaced after normal wear and extreme weather, improving system monitoring. (Total prize: $ 4.5 million) Intensive 13 projects of solar thermal research will develop technology that can operate CSP plants at the very high temperatures required to produce fuels and chemicals with solar heat. These projects will also improve the overall reliability of commercial CSP plants. (Award total: $ 25 million) Pumped thermal energy storage Three projects support long-term storage shots of DOE, long-term storage and supply of electricity for at least 10 hours when needed. Develop thermal energy storage. (Award Total: $ 4 Million) Advances in PV and CSP Research 21 projects test innovative ideas that can produce significant results within two years. Encourage applications from previously undervalued groups of engineering and scientific researchers, as well as early researchers who have never applied for or were selected to fund DOE, for these projects. There is a simplified application process designed to. (Total prize money: $ 6 million)

Colorado is leading the way in the deployment of clean energy and the development of innovative solar technologies, demonstrating the clear economic benefits of investing in the clean energy industry. These projects are exactly the type of research that should be invested in decarbonizing the power grid, ensuring the long-term growth of the American solar industry, and combating climate change, U.S. Senator Michael Bennett (US Senator Michael Bennett). CO) states.

This energy sector investment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison could support new technologies and innovations in the concentration of solar power plants, reducing operating costs and increasing reliability. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (WI) says Biden Administration can play a leading role in helping Made in Wisconsin’s science, research and innovation help create clean energy employment and renewable energy economies. Thank you for recognizing that.

These are important resources that help the Nevada higher education system continue to lead cutting-edge research programs. Nevada’s innovation economy benefits everyone in the state and across the country. Im continues to drive it through the Innovation State initiative to fund research, support clean and renewable energy, and create high-paying jobs. ..

Northwestern Ohio continues to play a leading role in shaping the national and global response to the climate change crisis. The University of Toledo is at the forefront of this effort, and its efforts to advance the next generation of solar technology are critical to providing the affordable, reliable and low-emission energy needed for the success of the 21st century. Play a role. “U.S. House of Representatives Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), chairman of the House Expenditure Committee on Energy and Water Development, said.

The National Renewable Energy Lab continues to shine as a world leader in renewable energy and energy efficiency by innovating solar technology. These two projects will help lead us to a cleaner future by improving energy storage and making perovskite technology, which converts sunlight directly into electricity, more accessible. We are proud of today’s announcement and NREL’s ongoing efforts to combat climate change, said US House of Representatives Ed Perlmutter (CO-07).

We would like to congratulate the UNLV team on receiving $ 200,000 from the Ministry of Energy for groundbreaking research to improve the efficiency of renewable energy production. Nevada is the warmest and most sunny state in the United States and offers many benefits in the transition to a clean energy economy. These investments will advance the necessary research and innovation to spur its development, said US Congressman Dina Titus (NV-01).

“These awards will undoubtedly lay the foundation for advancing the coveted solar, storage and industrial technologies and achieving the path to a zero carbon grid with the investment needed to combat climate change. New York’s 13th Parliamentary District Climate Crisis has been awarded to continue groundbreaking research on solar technology. “

We continue to see the impact of climate change directly in New Hampshire and across the country. Continued investment in innovative clean energy technologies is essential for us to protect the planet. We are pleased that Brayton Energy will receive these federal funds to continue working on sustainable energy. We promise that New Hampshire will continue to be the leader in building the future of clean energy, said US Congressman Crispapas (NH-01).

To provide DOE with more information about future research needs, DOE has two areas: (1) proposed research areas to support solar PV in the United States and (2) performance goals for Perobskite PV. We are requesting comments on your request for information. Stakeholders such as the PV industry, business community, and financial institutions are encouraged to respond.

Find out more about DOE’s Solar Energy Technology Office and research priorities in PV and CSP.

