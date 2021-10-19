8 games that missed Nintendo hardware





Any longtime Nintendo fan knows that the company’s third-party publishing partners can be friends in fine weather. Nintendo’s hardware hasn’t had the largest franchise in the industry for quite some time. In some cases, Nintendo made bold decisions about cartridges and standard-definition games, sacrificing key entries in the series, which was once synonymous with the brand.

But thanks to the popularity of Switch, some of the most notorious games that skip Nintendo hardware are back. Squares’ ambitious FINAL FANTASY VII was once too big to fit on an N64 cart. This is what inspired Nintendo partners for many years to choose optical disc media on Sony PlayStation. The move clearly signaled that Nintendo would never return to Square.

Still, in 2019, FINAL FANTASY VII appeared on Nintendo hardware and cartridges. Soon, Grand Theft Auto III and Kingdom Hearts will be available. The latter is not a cartridge, but it’s another article.

Many popular games have completely skipped Nintendo hardware, but this is the eight most prominent absences in history games and should be played on Switch now.

Nights Into Dreams (1996) Sega Saturn Sega

If Sega Saturn was remembered in only one game, it would be Nights into Dreams. Nights was a flashy flying game knockout with a short-lived 32-bit console, dynamic music, and even an artificial life system, all built around Segas’ flashy new analog sticks.

Nights was a great achievement for Sonic creators Yuji Naka and Naoto Ohshima when they first saw the amazing range and skills of the Sonic Team that blossomed in Dreamcast. It was so impressive that Shigeru Miyamoto is said to have said he wanted to achieve it.

When Sega moved to a third party in 2001, its IP went in all directions and Knight got a port to the PS2 and a remaster of the HD console. Nintendo fans have gotten the Wii-only sequel, Knights-The Dream of the Stars, but the original high-flying flight has never landed on Nintendo hardware.

Castlevania Dracula: Symphony of the Night (1997) Sony PlayStation, Sega Saturn Konami

The roots of Castlevania Dracula are deeply rooted in Nintendo. The original 1986 NES game was ported to other 8-bit platforms of the time, but the following three numbered entries were exclusive to Nintendo. Count Dracula and Belmont are well-known for Nintendo’s home and handheld game consoles, but with one major omission, Castlevania Dracula: The Night Symphony.

In 1997, the year of GoldenEye 007 and Gran Turismo, releasing 2D side crawlers on next-generation hardware was a risk. The Symphony of the Night was slow to sell, but has been a cult hit for years.

Initially inspired by The Legend of Zelda Not Metroid, Konami and designer Koji Igarashi soon incorporated the up-and-coming Metroidvania formula into the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS. However, as the game was remastered for the PSP, Xbox 360, PS4, and even smartphones, Alucards’ big break on PlayStation and Saturn missed Nintendo even.

Rockman Legend 2 (2000) (and The Misadventures of Cobun on Tron) Sony PlayStation Capcom

Everyone was moving to 3D in the late 90’s, and Rockman was no exception. After six side-scrolling on the NES and the improved Rockman X series on the SNES, Capcom packed the Blue Bomber to move to the PlayStation. In 1997, they went all-in to Polygon with Mega Man Legend. While Legends has fans, it’s clear that Capcom and producer Keiji Inafune had to move far from the roots of the series to adapt the classic run-and-gun gameplay to 3D.

Nonetheless, Legend was successful enough to create Coven’s Miss Adventure in the sequel Mega Man Legend 2 and the first part Tron. Nintendo saw a version of Rockman Legend in 2000 and renamed it Rockman 64, but it wasn’t as popular as the PlayStation original. By that time, Capcom had given up porting the other two games.

Curiously, the canceled Mega Man Legend 3 was originally developed for the Nintendo 3DS in 2010.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (2001) PlayStation 2 Konami

Metal Gear is usually considered a Sony series, even if the franchise hasn’t been limited to Sony hardware for many years. However, Konamis’ tactical espionage has also come to Nintendo in some strange cases.

The NES got a strange port of the original Metal Gear in 1987. It replaced the title mecha with a supercomputer, followed by a non-canon sequel, the Snake Revenge. There are two versions of Metal Gear Solid on the Nintendo console. A completely unique Game Boy Color game set on a different timeline (titled Metal Gear: Ghost Babel in Japan) and a remake of the Game Cube that Silicon Knights named Metal Gear Solid. Twin snake.

TwinSnakes runs on a similar engine to Metal Gear Solid 2, but Konami skips the game altogether and ported Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D to 3DS.

Mario Kart Arcade GP (2005) Subscribe to Nintendo Life on Arcade YouTube

Technically, it was released on Nintendo hardware, a Triforce arcade board co-developed by Nintendo, Sega and Namco. However, unlike other Nintendo arcade titles, Mario Kart Arcade GP has never seen a home release.

This series of arcade racing games is actually a unique spin-off of the Mario Kart series, which includes bespoke tracks, items, and even the Pac-Man and Tamagotchi franchise crossover characters. The cabinet also includes a camera that allows players to take a snapshot of themselves with a Malios hat and mustache.

Nintendo is not shy to take arcade games home. F-ZERO AX, which also works on Triforce boards, was a sister game of GameCube as F-ZERO GX (if there is action replay, it may be hidden in that game). And, of course, games like Pokken Tournament and Cruis’n Blast continue to bring an arcade experience to traditional consoles.

Now run through Nintendo, at least Mario Kart 9’s Diamond City.

Vanquish (2010) Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Sega

PlatinumGames was only three years old in 2010, but former Capcom developer Supergroup Studios got off to a great start with wild and punchy action titles such as Hideki Mitani Bayonetta and Shinji Mikami Vanquish. ..

Sega was Platinum’s early partner and unveiled the studio’s first four games, including MadWorld for the Wii and Infinite Space for the DS. Vanquish was Mikamis’ only game for Platinuma’s relentless third-person shooter that helped define the studio’s signature style. Mikami immediately set out to set up Tango GameWorks.

Vanquish and Bayonetta were re-released in the 10th Anniversary Bundle in 2020, but strangely missed the switch. I hope the close relationship between Nintendo and Platinum will change that.

Dark Souls II (2014) Xbox 360, PS3, PC (and Dark Souls III) Namco Bandai

Bandai Namco was unlikely to bring From Softwares’ popular Souls games to the less popular Wii U, but that alone made the 2018s Dark Souls: Remastered on Switch a pleasant surprise.

To be honest, the Nintendo version isn’t much remastered here as it’s approaching its original 2011 release in some areas. But it’s still a great way to play stone-cold classics on the go. So why did Namco Bandai remain silent about the sequel?

It may just be a matter of opportunity. A remaster released at about the same time as other platform versions. Scaling these 5 and 7 year old sequels for Switch may seem worthless at this point. Still, something else is needed with Solaire amiibos!

Persona 5 (2016) PS3, PS4 Now

Persona 5 could be the most requested switch port ever. With the inclusion of P5’s protagonist Joker as the first third-party DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there were many fans speculating whether Atlus’ dating-sim-dungeon-crawler would appear on the Switch. .. Two years later, nothing happened, except for the spin-off Persona 5 striker.

Sega may or may not have some exclusive contract with Sony for the Persona series. Persona’s parent series, Megami Tensei, has had a much larger presence on Nintendo hardware since the Famicom, but a revelation in the 1996: Persona was a third-party franchise that opened with Sony during the N64 era. Another example of.

Perhaps they are testing the body of water for a wider release in the future, as Sega recently broke the exclusive rights to Persona PlayStation by releasing Persona 4: Golden Pusteam out of nowhere.

Are there any other great games that haven’t appeared around these parts? Please let us know the games you would like us to come to Nintendo’s console below.

