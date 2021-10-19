Google Pixel 6 Pro 5g Unlock (128GB): Target





Take a look at the Pixel 6 Pro.

A processor created for the Pixel. GoogleTensor is the first processor designed by Google and is custom made for the Pixel with 12GB of RAM. You will soon notice the difference. Pixel runs smoothly, apps launch faster, and pages load faster. The Pixels security chip also helps protect your personal data.

Compatible with all major US carriers including Universal Unlocked Verizon, AT & T, Sprint and T-Mobile. It is also compatible with prepaid carriers such as Cricket Wireless, MetroPCS, Google Fi, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, Mint and H2O.

Powerful new camera system. Capture finer detail with a 50MP camera-includes 3 pro-level lenses and a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom.

Designed for everyday life. The 6.7-inch smooth display up to 120Hz ** is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest Gorilla Glass ever. Its high refresh rate means smoother and more responsive games, scrolling, and moving between apps.

The battery is everything it should be. Pixel All Day Adaptive Batteries are everything a battery should do. Even 5G can last for more than 24 hours. * Learn your favorite apps so you don’t waste power on apps you’ve never used.

Core-safe: Google Tensor is the first processor with a built-in security core and runs on the next-generation Titan M2TM security chip.

You are in control of your privacy. Transparency is built into your Pixel. You can control the microphone and camera of your phone.

Switching is easy. Moving messages, contacts and photos from your old phone to Pixel takes just a few steps. *****

* 5G data plan (sold separately) is required. 5G services are not available in all carrier networks or in all regions. Please contact your carrier for more information. 5G service, speed and performance depend on many factors,

Includes carrier network functionality and signal strength. Actual results may vary. Not all features are available in all regions. Data rates may apply. See g.co / pixel / network info for information on carrier network features and signal strength.

** Measured diagonally. Dimensions may vary depending on configuration and manufacturing process.

***** Some third-party apps and data may not be transferred automatically. For more information, please visit g.co / pixel / copydatahelp.

