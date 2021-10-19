Senate tells NASA to choose another company to build a lunar module: Report





The largest committee in the US Senate wants NASA to choose a second company to build a new lunar module.

In April of this year, NASA next to the agency for the Artemis program, where SpaceX alone aims to bring humans back to the moon by 2024 and create a sustainable human presence on nearby satellites. Announced that it has won a contract to build a moon lander. This was surprising as many expected agencies to choose two of the three competing companies to stay competitive and build backups.

According to SpaceNews, after a number of legal exchanges following NASA’s initial decision, the Senate Expenditure Committee instructed NASA to select a second company to develop a manned lunar module. doing. But this direction came with a small increase in funding.

Related: NASA suspends human lunar module work with SpaceX in Blue Origin proceedings

NASA’s initial decision to grant only SpaceX this contract to build and develop a lunar module, or Human Landing System (HLS), was fierce from two other companies at the time, Blue Origin and Dynetics. Faced a protest. In fact, they have filed a formal protest against the decision to have the agency rethink and add a second company. Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos wrote an open letter requesting a contract with NASA administrator Bill Nelson, offering to cover costs of up to $ 2 billion. This did not work, and the company continued to file a federal proceeding against NASA for their decision, which was a legal choice to temporarily suspend HLS development.

But in the end, Blue Origin seems to be able to fulfill that wish. On Tuesday (October 18), the Senate Expenditure Commission, the largest US Senate Commission overseeing all Senate discretionary spending laws, announced nine expenditures for fiscal year 2022, including funding NASA, according to SpaceNews. Published a draft report of the bill. ..

In the report, the assigner states that NASA’s HLS program is not underfunded, despite NASA’s previous objections. As shown in the report, the bill includes NASA’s $ 24.83 billion. This is slightly above NASA’s $ 24.8 billion requirement, and HLS funding has increased by $ 100 million.

“NASA’s rhetoric blaming Congress and the Commission for the lack of resources needed to support the two HLS teams is hollow,” the report said. The Commission referred to NASA’s gateway, the planned lunar space station, and said, “Having at least two teams to service using the gateway should be the ultimate goal of the current development program. I added.

In discussing the slight increase in HLS funding, the report said, “Using this funding, NASA includes redundancy, including strong support for research, development, testing, and evaluation of two or more HLS teams. It is expected to secure competition with “”.

The report directs NASA to submit a plan to Congress showing how to deploy a second HLS team and support them through the Artemis program. This means that NASA’s plans, which NASA must submit to Congress within 30 days of the enactment of the bill, should include budget forecasts for the next few years to 2026, according to SpaceNews. To do.

NASA needs to understand how to extend this slight budget increase with two HLS contracts, but administrator Nelson has funded the parliament needed to support the second lunar module contract. I mentioned earlier that I am confident in NASA’s ability to secure it. He also shares an optimistic view of the agency’s overall future, despite budgetary challenges and difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Send an email to Chelsea Gohd to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ chelsea_gohd. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/senate-nasa-second-lunar-lander-contract The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos