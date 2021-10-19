TriLite Raises 8 Million to Enable Expanded Vision for Consumer Eyewear





World’s smallest projection display for mass market AR / MR glasses

Published: October 19, 2021 8:00 am EDT | Updated: 11 hours ago

Vienna, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire /-TriLite, the developer of the world’s smallest projection display, today raised 8 million in a new round of funding, with customers consumers of augmented reality eyewear in the mass market. Announced that it has been made available to. market.

TriLites ultra-compact projection display for consumer AR and MR applications

Participants in the funding round included APEX Ventures, B & C Innovation Investments, Hermann Hauser Investment, TEC Ventures, QC Ventures and more. This follows the previous seed funding round in December 2019.

TriLite’s ultra-compact projection display is ideal for consumer augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) applications, and AR / MR glasses end up bulky and heavy, which has traditionally hindered mass market adoption. I will be able to overcome it. Global shipments of head-mounted displays (HMDs) are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 60% between 2020 and 2027. TriLite’s unique Laser Beam Scanner (LBS) technology is a key driver of this growth.

Alexander Moser-Parapatits, Managing Director of B & C Innovation Investments, said: Through our long-term partnership with TriLite, we are confident that this breakthrough technology will provide substantial added value to new products and applications. “

Hermann Hauser, founder of Deep Tech pioneer Hermann Hauser Investment GmbH, said: Ultimately, it will drive mass adoption of AR / MR in the consumer market. “

“This new funding will allow us to further strengthen our patent portfolio, build a manufacturing services platform, invest in innovation and gain a competitive advantage,” said Peter Weigand, CEO of TriLite. I am.

TriLite’s Trixel 3 is the world’s smallest and lightest projection display with a total volume of only 0.92 cm3, built on pioneering research over the last decade. The Trixel 3 incorporates a micro-optical RGB laser source and a micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) mirror to generate bright, high-quality images while setting benchmarks to minimize power consumption. ..

TriLite has invested heavily in innovative software in addition to market-leading hardware. This makes it easy for developers to adopt the solution. The software includes a unique calibration algorithm that can minimize the size and complexity of your optical system.

TriLite provides a manufacturing platform that reduces time to market for customers and provides a robust and high volume supply chain. Through this platform, TriLite combines its unique manufacturability expertise with industry-leading partners to make end-customer production lamps a success.

About TriLite

TriLite designs and builds the world’s smallest projection display, making extended vision as lightweight as today’s eyewear for everyone. TriLite’s display solution is based on a unique multi-parameter algorithm that introduces advanced machine learning algorithms to produce laser beam scanning devices of unprecedented size, weight and image quality. An excellent team of interdisciplinary researchers and manufacturing experts is behind TriLite’s multi-patented technology. With TriLite, customers can accelerate the availability of state-of-the-art display solutions for mass market augmented reality applications.

See www.trilite-tech.com

About APEX Venture

APEX Ventures is a European-based venture capital firm investing in deep-tech start-ups focused on unique and defensive intellectual property and above-average market potential. The APEX Fund has completed numerous investments in Europe and the United States in areas such as AI for medical applications, quantum and laser technology, automation and robotics, computer vision, space technology and digital forensics. APEX Ventures closely supports the founding team in a market development approach to accelerate international growth. APEX Ventures works closely with academic institutions, entrepreneurship programs and other international VC partners to identify talented teams and support their ideas early on.

See also: www.apex.ventures

About B & C Innovation Investment

Founded in 2016, B & C Innovation Investments (BCII, www.innovation-investments.at) is a subsidiary of B & C Private Foundation (www.bcprivatstiftung.at). BCII focuses on investing in growing industrial technology companies (“scale-ups”) and is currently a minority of TTTech, Frequentis, Flightkeys, contextflow, TriLite, Citrine, Kinexon, Klarx, Kreatize, and Austrian startup funds. I hold a shareholder’s interest. .. With a B2B-focused investment, BCII will focus on new technologies related to the industrial sector and pursue long-term investment strategies. The B & C Group holds and promotes scientific research and education initiatives through BCII’s activities and a majority stake in AMAG Austria Metall AG, Lenzing AG and Semperit AG, promoting Austria as an attractive business hub. Contributes to.

About QCVENTURES

QCVENTURES is the venture capital arm of the Vienna-based boutique investment platform QADVISERS, helping outstanding companies with the potential for growing international growth, turmoil and ambition. QCVENTURES has a proven track record and expertise in areas of growing interest in longevity and life sciences, disruptive technology, and investments that effectively combine benefits and objectives. Founded by Fritz Schweiger, QADVISERS and its subsidiaries are active in real estate, venture capital, private equity and wealth management.

About Hermann Hauser Investment GmbH

Hermann Hauser Investment GmbH bundles Hermann Hauser’s business angel activities in Central Europe. He is a co-founder of Amadeus Capital Partners and has invested in expanding deep technology companies for over 30 years. Hermann’s success at Amadeus includes CSR, the Entropic Institute, Solexa, and Isera. He is also the Vice Chairman of the EIC Pilot Advisory Board. In 2012 he was elected a member of the Royal Society and in 2015 he was awarded the KBE.

About TEC Ventures

TEC Ventures is a German-based, family-owned, independent venture capital firm that belongs to an international corporate group. TEC Ventures invests in markets and industries characterized by high growth and product innovation, with a focus on the areas of Deeptech, Health and Life Science. We support portfolio companies with a strong network of companies and VC investors.

See also: www.tec-ventures.com

TriLite Technologies GmbH logo

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source TriLite Technologies GmbH

