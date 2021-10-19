Elden Ring Release Date | George RR Martin Game Video and News





2022 will be a big year for George RR Martin. In addition to the long-awaited premiere of the Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, the author will also participate in the fantasy video game Elden Ring.

With the success of Game of Thrones, many have believed that Martin is perfect for building the world needed for fantasy RPGs. He made it happen with Elden Ring, a collaboration with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of Dark Souls.

However, Martin turned out to have finished his work many years ago. This could be one of the reasons for the many delays in the Winds of Winter.

Basically, they wanted a world created to start the game, they wanted to build the world as a major factor in fantasy and science fiction, Martin told PC gamers. .. You’re not really talking about characters or plots, but the settings are just as important as everything else.

I created a pretty detailed background for them, and they took it from there, so it’s really been a few years that I last saw them. But they came in regularly and showed me some of the monsters they designed, the latest special effects, or cool stuff.

Martin added: It’s as exciting as everyone else sees it.

Everything we know about the long-awaited Elden Ring is, of course, quite a high expectation.

What is Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is a future action RPG developed by FromSoftware that takes place in The Lands Between, the area where the famous Elden Ring has been destroyed and scattered.

In an area dominated by the fallen demigod descendants of the Eternal Queen Marika, the player takes on a discolored role, collects all the debris scattered across the area, restores the Elden Ring and becomes Elden Road. ..

However, the collaboration between game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin, two big names in the entertainment world, is a hot topic.

With the involvement of Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of Dark Souls, many gamers wondered if Elden Ring was a soul game. The Elden Ring appears to feature very similar gameplay with a focus on combat and exploration, but it doesn’t seem to be the official entry into the Souls series for a long time.

Elden Ring is a third-person action RPG in a fantasy setting, he told IGN. Gameplay is not far from Dark Souls. That doesn’t mean that the gameplay will be the same, but Elden Ring can be said to belong to the same genre.

Instead, Miyazaki describes the Elden Ring as a natural evolution of the Souls series, including a large open world, more customization, riding, and new gameplay mechanisms such as Miyazakis Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice-like stealth system. Added new features.

It’s important to note that Elden Ring will not continue the folklore of the Souls series, but instead will take place in a whole new fantasy world with a world-building by George R. Martin.

Miyazaki himself laid the foundation for the story, explaining to Martin what themes, ideas, and many game-related aspects he envisioned, allowing Martin’s creative freedom to write a comprehensive inside story. Did.

This allowed him to have a lot of free and creative conversations about the game, Miyazaki told PC Gamer. Martin later used it as a basis for writing a comprehensive myth of the game world itself.

Elden Ring release date

When will the Elden Ring come out? It’s been a matter of lips for all fantasy and soul fans since the game was announced in 2019, but it’s finally dated and not too far away.

Elden Ring was originally scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022. But, like Martins’ feature-length novel The Winds of Winter, Elden Ring is late, but not so much. The release date for Elden Ring was confirmed on February 25, 2022.

Elden Ring gameplay footage

The gameplay trailer was released at the Summer Game Fest in June 2021. This is nice enough and this may be one of the trailers you can’t help but help.

Elden Ring pre-order

This (preferably the final!) Has set the release date. Elden Ring can be pre-ordered. You can now pre-order on Amazon for a price of 49.99. The retailer’s pre-order price guarantee means that you will only be charged the lowest price if the price drops before the release.

Which consoles and platforms can play Elden Ring?

Elden Ring will be available on both current and final generation consoles, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

But is Elden Ring on your PC? Given that some of FromSoftwares Souls Games are console-only, that’s a very good question, but Elden Ring will actually be available on both disc and Steam on PC.

However, there is no news for the Nintendo Switch version. This is not surprising as Dark Souls: Remastered is the only previous FromSoftware game on the platform.

Elden Ring Trailer

The game was first announced in this dramatic trailer from E3 2019. This describes the history of Elden Ring in a fairly stylish way.

