Google pushes calculated photos into the future with the new Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro smartphones: Digital Photo Review





Today, Google announced the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. In addition to new custom chipsets and other hardware improvements, Google has added a set of AI-powered photo features that take full advantage of the two and three camera systems in Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. ..

However, before we dive into the new photo features, let’s take a look at the camera hardware inside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The wide camera module in both devices uses a 50MP 1 / 1.31 sensor (1.2m pixels) and provides a focal length equivalent to a 26mm full frame with an F1.85 aperture. The ultra-wide camera module in both devices features a 12MP sensor (1.25m pixels) and provides a 114-degree field of view with an F2.2 aperture. The large Pixel 6 Pro dedicated 4x telephoto camera module uses a 48MP 1/2 image sensor (0.8m pixels) and provides a 104mm full frame equivalent. Focal length of F3.5 aperture.

These camera modules are housed in what Google calls the camera bar. This is a large black protrusion that spans the width of the back of both smartphones. This particular design can produce larger camera bumps than most other smartphones, but as with most other flagship devices, it wobbles on the table when the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices are placed. You need to prevent it. Camera array.

For video, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro can use HDRnet technology to capture HDR video at up to 4K60p and get the maximum dynamic range possible from the sensor. It also provides recording at 240 frames per second at 1080p.

As you’ve come to expect from Google, the camera hardware is just one part of the equation. Google has also leveraged a custom Tensor chipset in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices to add an extensive array of AI-powered photography capabilities.

The first function is a magic eraser. As the name implies, this tool is a way to remove unwanted elements of an image, such as people in the background or distracting signs in the foreground. However, unlike the repair brush tools you’re used to seeing in Adobe Photoshop and other post-production programs, Magic Eraser takes it one step further by automatically detecting what you consider to be distracting elements and suggesting removal to the user. I’m on the way.

Before using the Magic Eraser Tool. After using the magic eraser tool.

If the element you want to remove isn’t automatically detected, just tap the unwanted element and Magic Eraser will remove it and fill the space with AI-powered fill technology. This works with new images, past images, and images captured by third-party camera apps.

The next AI-equipped camera feature is Face Unblur. Did you know that when you try to take a picture of your child while he is running around, you notice that his face is blurry because he was moving in a less than ideal lighting scenario? Google’s Face Unblur feature wants to take two photos at a time and intelligently combine them to end these blurry shots.

The main camera in the Pixel 6 device captures standard images for the best possible exposure, and the ultra-wide camera captures images simultaneously at faster shutter speeds to better freeze the subject’s face. Behind the scenes, Google’s software uses four machine learning models to get a sharp face from an ultra-wide camera, mask it over a quiet image from the wide camera, and sharpen the most important parts. Create a composite image that is. In focus.

On the other side of the spectrum, Google has also developed a motion mode. It’s another AI-powered photo mode that intelligently detects which elements and subjects in an image need to be sharpened, while other components can be artificially blurred. Google didn’t elaborate on which particular type of shot this works for, but it blurs the subway movement behind the portrait subject, blurs the waterfall water, and fast-moving athletes. Here’s an example of adding motion blur to a photo in.

The next major AI improvements aren’t about specific shooting modes or styles, but about basic image processing that has historically been overlooked by camera makers. This is called a real tone, and in Google’s terms, its purpose is to “equally emphasize the nuances of all skin tones.”

The automated features of many image processing pipelines have historically been biased towards bright skin. This is often due to the image sets that companies use to train machine learning algorithms, and can mainly take pictures of light-skinned subjects. To create a fairer image processing pipeline, Google has worked with a variety of black, indigenous, and colored (BIPOC) photographers to capture thousands of images, 25 more than previous datasets. I’ve created an image set that Google says is twice as diverse. We then used this dataset to train a new capture and processing workflow on Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices.

The result is an image processing pipeline that better represents a wider variety of skin tones, as well as both automatic white balance and automatic exposure when capturing BIPOC personal faces more accurately and capturing photos of BIPOC subjects. It provides a better capture experience that improves.

The last camera feature Google advertised is a new partnership with Snap (Snapchat’s parent company). This allows Snap users to instantly call the Snap app from the lock screen and capture it instantly. Once unlocked, you can edit the image using Snapchat’s AR lens and a complete array of features. This includes upcoming live transcription features.

Take a look at the display on the front of your device so that camera technology doesn’t get in the way. The Pixel 6 has a 6.490Hz AMOLED display (1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio, about 411 ppi density), and the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7110-120Hz LTPO AMOLED display (1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5: 9). Ratio, about 512 ppi density), supports HDR10 +. Both screens are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the edges of both screens are slightly slanted, while the Pixel 6 Pro’s screen is slightly curved vertically.

The device is powered by a custom-designed ARM system-on-chip (SoC) that Google calls Tensor. Google has compared this chipset directly to the Qualcomms Snapdragon 888 chipset in the current array of Android flagship devices. The chipset has two high power cores, two midrange cores, four efficiency cores, and a set of application-specific cores for security, image processing, and more. The Pixel 6 has 8GB of RAM and the 6Pro has 12GB.

Illustration of Google’s new “Tensor” chipset.

In terms of communication, both devices have Wi-Fi (802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6e), BlueTooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and one USB-C port at the bottom. The battery inside the Pixel 6 is a 4614mAh Li-Po battery, but the Pixel 6 Pro has a slightly larger 5003mAh Li-Po battery.

Other features work with modern Android flagship products such as wireless Qi charging (and reverse charging), IP86 rating, in-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and fast charging up to 30W.

The Pixel 6 is a 128GB model starting at $ 599 and can be ordered today in the Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral and Stormy Black colorways. The Pixel 6 Pro is a 128GB model starting at $ 899 and can be ordered today in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colorways.

