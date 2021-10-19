Bill Gates and British Prime Minister sign a 400-meter climate change agreement for green technology





Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) will be on stage at the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum in London, talking to American businessman Bill Gates. Photo: PA

At the start of the UK Global Investment Summit, Johnson welcomed business leaders, including Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday.

The UK government has partnered with Gates to invest in new technologies to reduce emissions, with a total cash injection of $ 400 million ($ 552.5) ​​into the Net Zero project.

At the summit, Johnson welcomed free market capitalism for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Therefore, “innovation, capitalism, and strong government leadership are needed to combat future climate change,” Johnson said. He also said that the lessons learned from the pandemic showed that the combination of science and investment produced results.

According to Johnson, Britain is “Wind Power Saudi Arabia” and needs to be “Hydrogen Qatar” to drive the future of Net Zero.

Read more: UK launches 5,000 heat pump grants as part of home decarbonization drive

Johnson told Gates in a fireside chat, stressing that companies need to take stronger steps to reduce emissions in four areas of progress: coal, automobiles, cash and trees.

He also said that richer nations need to show solidarity with poorer nations in order to make meaningful progress.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also made a $ 9.7 billion pledge to invest abroad in the UK, saying that Number 10 will create 30,000 new jobs.

Downing Street said Johnson will announce 18 investment deals set to support the growth of sectors such as wind and hydrogen energy, sustainable housing and carbon capture technology.

Johnson later pushed the government’s “level up” message, outlining how new investments would help the UK recover from COVID-19.

The world’s top investors have seen the great potential of Britain for growth and innovation in future industries, he said.

This is just the beginning. Today’s Global Investment Summit will build new partnerships for green growth beyond COP26.

Read more: European markets are sluggish as traders keep an eye on inflation and rising interest rates

Among the investments announced by the government is a 6 billion boost in offshore wind farms from Iberdrola (IBE.MC), which should create 7,000 jobs.

The pipeline also has a 1.5 billion investment from Prologis (PLD) to develop a net zero-carbon warehouse, supporting approximately 14,000 new jobs across London, Southeast and Midland.

Viridor, owned by US company KKR (KKR), will also invest up to $ 1 billion in cutting-edge decarbonization technology at five UK sites to create 1,180 jobs. Viridor aims to become the first zero-net waste company by 2030, and this new investment will also reduce fossil emissions on its UK site by up to 90%.

Watch: Description: Important notes at COP26

