Xbox Game Pass is growing, but requires Halo and other blockbusters





Join an online game reader at GamesBeat Summit Next. From November 9th to 10th. Learn more about what’s coming next.

Microsoft’s latest SEC filing provided insights into the growth of the Xbox Game Pass. In the subscription service, the total number of subscribers increased by 38% compared to last year’s Microsoft. This is a remarkable growth for a year without a monopoly like Halo, but it hasn’t reached Microsoft’s internal goal of 48% growth. And this shows how important these major blockbuster releases are to the Xbox Game Pass. And it shows why the company spent so much on acquisitions.

Microsoft expected overall growth to slow in 2021. The growth rate of the Xbox Game Pass in 2020 was 86%, exceeding the internal target of 71%. However, the company knew that Game Pass would not duplicate the 2021 2020 expansion, as there were few Halo and other outstanding marquee releases and Game Pass monopolies during this report.

Still, 2021 became shy even with those more modest expectations. And this tells a lot about what works and what doesn’t work on the Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass had several dates and date releases like The Ascent and Outriders, but they weren’t enough to boost the Game Pass’s subscriber base by more than 50%.

To everyone’s surprise, the Xbox Game Pass needs a blockbuster

What are the strengths of doing that? A large, exclusive game with a huge budget and brand awareness. And Microsoft understands this.

Webinar

Three top investment professionals will be open about what you need to fund your video game.

Watch on demand

Use your Game Pass to redefine how your game is distributed, played, and displayed, and read SEC filings. With the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, you can now access 20 of the world’s most iconic and beloved games via Game Pass.

Its growth is Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, with the potential to re-pace this holiday. However, the company has been able to offer games like Starfield since November 2022, so it should really recover.

So far, Microsoft is spending a lot of money for decent growth. But we know that we need remarkable growth to justify our investment. The good news for Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is that the Game Pass is pretty close to its goal, even when it’s coasting at its previous momentum.

When these large games are launched on a regular basis, Microsoft should be able to attract the kind of growth it needs and wants.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/10/19/xbox-game-pass-is-growing-but-it-needs-halo-and-other-blockbusters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos