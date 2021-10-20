See Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro





When you select a wallpaper, the entire UI is updated to reflect your selection. Everything feels more responsive and smooth. The overview displayed on the home screen and lock screen has a new look and some new features. Here you can find what you need, when you need it, such as your boarding pass passing the day of your flight or displaying current training statistics.

In addition, Pixel 6 is the most highly rated smartphone in terms of security. It includes the next generation Titan M2TM, which works with the Tensor Security Core to protect sensitive user data, PINs, and passwords. We’ve also extended our support period to at least five years of security updates, giving your phone the latest protection.

New Pixel, new camera

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are equipped with the most advanced cameras ever manufactured. From hardware to innovative pixel-based computational photography, the entire camera experience has been improved.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a new 1 / 1.3 inch sensor on the back. This primary sensor now captures up to 150% more light (compared to the Pixel 5s primary camera). This means you can get more detailed and richly colored photos and videos. Both phones have a brand new ultra-wide-angle lens with a larger sensor, which makes your photos look great when you want to fit them better.

The Pixel 6 Pro features a great telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and up to 20x zoom, and an improved version of the Pixel Super Res Zoom. There is also an upgraded ultra-wide front camera that records 4K video. Take advantage of that wide front camera with Snapchats’ new ultra-wide selfie feature. In addition, new Quick Tap to Snap features will only be available on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this year for immediate access to Snapchat.

The magic eraser erases the distracting things in the photo like that. With just a few taps on Google Photos, you can delete strangers and unwanted objects.

