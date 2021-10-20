New Israel-UAE Agreement to Promote Innovation-Based Business Relationships





The Israeli organization Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), which seeks to boost the local technology ecosystem, and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), a major global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, especially on Tuesday. Establishing an innovation-based business relationship between the UAE and Israel in the areas of fintech and digital security.

The signing ceremony was held at DIFC headquarters in Dubai, where Eliran Elimelech, SNC’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, and Salmaan Jaffery, DIFC’s Chief Business Development Officer, signed the agreement, “to promote a commercial agreement that benefits both countries. I pledged to cooperate. ..

DIFC was founded 17 years ago to promote trade and investment in Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai. The center has worked with people from 72 countries to build an ecosystem of approximately 28,000 professionals working in 3,200 registered businesses. He also said that more than 60% of all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) fintech and innovation companies are based.

Meanwhile, according to SNC’s comprehensive startup database, Israel has a fintech sector that applies advanced technologies such as data science, biometrics, AI platforms, and fraud detection to the more conservative banking, financial, and insurance sectors. There are over 500 startups and businesses.

Representatives of Start-Up Nation Central and other Israeli organizations are currently attending the annual GITEX Technical Conference and Samples in Dubai until October 21st. Part of the UAE-IL TechZone community.

First launched in December 2020, the UAE-IL Tech Zone is an innovation community designed to enable practical collaboration between the two ecosystems. With over 1,000 members, it invites entrepreneurs, senior executives, government officials and technology companies to develop the talent and resources shared by the UAE and Israel.

As part of the New Deal, the SNC and DIFC have agreed to facilitate communication and mutual referrals for companies interested in expanding their business in each other’s regions. This includes programs such as regulatory sandboxes and accelerators, and market access for innovative solution providers.

Avi Hasson, CEO of SNC, said:

“Following the anniversary of the Israeli Agreement, we believe it is a sign of the innovation diplomatic efforts taking place in the region. We believe it will be an excellent platform for future collaboration.

The Abraham Agreement, signed in September 2020, normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and aroused excitement following the agreements with Sudan and Morocco, especially on the potential for economic cooperation in the technical arena. rice field.

While the Israelis have long maintained a quiet commercial and security relationship with the UAE, the normalization agreement has the potential to increase access to Dubai’s global business and shipping hub, in addition to tourism and energy. Was regarded as a financial benefit.

“As a hub for regional financial services, fintech and innovation, DIFC is highly regarded for promoting and nurturing innovative and disruptive companies that have the potential to become the region’s next unicorn.” Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said. The governing body of DIFC. “The partnership with Start-Up Nation Central will foster a culture of collaboration between entrepreneurs and innovators in both countries and further build a vibrant ecosystem to move the fintech sector forward.

Earlier this year, the SNC signed an agreement with UAE’s new ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmood al-Kaja, to establish an integrated task force to study ways to promote innovation cooperation between nations. The parties have agreed to use the UAE-IL Tech Zone as the basis for a new relationship.

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khajah, Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, right, Eugene Kandel, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central. April 11, 2021 (Eyal-Marilu)

In April, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) officially launched its activities in Israel with the aim of helping Israeli companies in certain industries integrate into the Abu Dhabi innovation ecosystem.

ADIO has also signed cooperation agreements with two Israeli institutions, Invest in Israel and Israel Innovation Authority, to accelerate private sector cooperation on investment and innovation. We have also signed an agreement with the Israeli Export Research Institute to strengthen the foundation of bilateral trade. Investment with Israel.

One year after the Abraham agreement

Last month, at a virtual event commemorating the first anniversary of the Abraham agreement, Emirate Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Tuk al-Mali said the UAE could reach more than $ 1 trillion in economic activity with Israel over the next decade. He said he thinks he has sex.

Ministers of the Emirates have already announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have bilateral trade in areas such as food, agriculture, medicine, aviation, water and energy in the first half of this year, and dozens of memorandums of understanding. He said he had approved more than $ 600 million. Memorandum of Understanding) Provides an overview of existing and future transactions.

One year after the agreement, we have a story [to tell]And the main story is that we have exchanged ambassadors, signed more than 60 MOUs, and there is $ 600- $ 700 million in bilateral trade. [and] At that time, Bin Tuk al-Mari said we were moving into so many areas of economic opportunity.

He said he was aiming to generate more than $ 1 trillion in economic activity with Israel over the next decade.

