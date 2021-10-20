Apple has announced the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, and M1 Max with display notches.





Enlarged / New MacBook Pro.

Apple

Almost a year after announcing the first low-end M1 Mac last November, Apple finally announced an update for its high-end laptop. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models include the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, a faster successor built on the foundation of the original M1, and more ports and a slight redesign. MacBook Pro since the touch bar was introduced in 2016.

Both MacBook Pro models are available for order today and will begin shipping next week. The 14-inch model starts at $ 1,999 and is available in a version of M1 Pro with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. The 16-inch model starts at $ 2,499 and includes a full version of the M1 Pro with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. Color options are relatively stable. You can use silver or space gray, but you can’t use the color option Rainbow, which you can get on your 24-inch iMac.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro uses a 16.2-inch display with a resolution of 34562234 pixels, while the 14-inch model uses a 14.2-inch display with a resolution of 30241964. Both screens use a mini LED backlight and a slim bezel for almost the entire screen, at the expense of the iPhone-style display notch at the top of the improved 1080p webcam. Both screens support Apple’s ProMotion feature, increasing the normal 60Hz refresh rate to a smoother 120Hz.

New MacBook Pro keyboard, suntouch bar.

Apple

Both MacBook Pros, like other modern MacBooks, include a redesigned keyboard that injects a touch bar in favor of dedicated features. It also includes a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The MacBook Pro has two new Apple silicon chips. The M1 Pro and M1 Maxeach are significant improvements over the M1 in terms of both CPU and GPU performance. According to Apple, both chips are twice as fast as the previous generation Core i9 MacBook Pro in CPU-bound tasks. M1 Pro is up to 2.5x faster for GPU tasks, while M1Max is up to 4x faster.

The M1 Pro has a total of 8 or 10 processor cores, 6 or 8 high performance cores, and 2 low power efficiency cores, compared to the M1’s 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. The M1 Pro improves graphics performance by including 14 or 16 GPU cores, which is up to twice the 8-core GPU version of the M1. The chip also features a 256-bit memory interface that is twice as fast as the M1’s memory interface, supporting up to 32GB of RAM, which is twice the M1’s 16GB limit.

M1 SoC die compared to M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Apple

The M1 Max has a 512-bit memory interface, up to 64GB of RAM, and 24 or 32 GPU cores for even greater functionality. Memory bandwidth is usually the biggest bottleneck for integrated GPUs, and Apple focuses on ultra-wide memory controllers and a single pool of RAM available to both the CPU and GPU, so M1Max GPUs are discrete traps. It is said to help compete with top GPUs. 40% less power.

Both chips improve the I / O of the M1 and support more Thunderbolt 4 ports and more external displays than today’s M1-based Macs. The M1 Pro can connect up to two Apple ProRes XDR displays, and the M1 Max can support up to three XDR displays and 4K TVs.

Apple also re-added ports to the MacBook Pro after removing most ports in the 2016 redesign. In addition to the MagSafe 3 power connector, each MacBook Pro includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full-side SD card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Both laptops are thicker and heavier than the replacement model, despite the increased efficiency of the Apple Silicon chip. The 16-inch model costs £ 4.7, up from £ 4.3 on the older MacBook Pro, and the 14-inch model costs £ 3.5. Even the 13-inch Pro will increase from £ 3.

Both laptops will ship macOS Monterey and will be available on October 25th on all Macs that support it.

