UScellular offers “rethought” Google Pixel 6 from October 28th

Chicago, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / -UScellular customers will be able to purchase the completely redesigned Google Pixel 6 (Stormy Black 128GB) online or in stores starting October 28. Smartphones have joined the company’s 5G device lineup, an ecosystem of Google products including smartphones, Google Pixel Buds and various Google Nest smart home products.

US Cellular (PRNewsfoto / UScellular)

Google Pixel 6 (6.4 inch display) is equipped with Google Tensor. This is Google’s first custom build chip that helps keep your smartphone fast, enrich your games, and keep your personal information safe. In addition, Pixel 6 offers the advanced features customers are looking for, including:

Pixel Camera: Take the best photos you’ve ever had with an advanced camera that captures the moment you experience it. The Pixel Camera’s primary sensor captures up to 150% more light1 and provides rich, vibrant colors and more detailed information for everything you shoot. Adaptive Battery: Power your favorite apps throughout the day with Battery 2 for over 24 hours to learn. Don’t waste your energy on what you never use Safe and secure: The Personal Safety app and the new Titan M2TMTM security chip will help protect you, your information, and your privacy. Pixel continues to improve with reduced functionality and 5 years of security update 3. Smooth Display: Enjoy smoother, more responsive scrolling, games, and movement between apps with high refresh rates on the 6.4-inch Smooth Display 4.

Courtland Madock, Vice President of Marketing at UScellular, said: Users can benefit from what technology offers through yet another innovative, creative and powerful Google smartphone. “

UScellular offers the Pixel 6 for $ 16.66 per month with a 30-month equipment installation plan. For a limited time, customers who switch to UScellular with an unlimited plan will get Google Pixel 6 for free5.

For more information on UScellular’s 5G network, please visit uscellular.com/plans.

1 Compared to the Pixel 5 main rear camera. Estimated battery life based on tests using a combination of 2 talk, data, standby, and other features. Actual battery life may be shorter than this. Measured diagonally with Android Security Update 4 for at least 5 years since 3 devices were first available in the US Google Store. Dimensions may vary depending on configuration and manufacturing process. 5 Limited time offer. This offer requires credit approval, Basic, Everyday, as well as the Better Unlimited Plan, Port In, and the purchase of a new eligible smartphone with a 30-month retail installment contract. Discounts are made via monthly billing credits. Taxes, fees (such as USF and RCRF) and additional terms apply. * Disclaimer: 5G is not available in all regions. For more information on coverage, please visit https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map.

About UScellular UScellular is the fourth largest full-service wireless operator in the United States, offering nationwide network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to enhance the customer experience. Chicago-based operators use the latest 5G technology to build stronger networks, improve consumer life, increase the competitiveness of local businesses, and improve the efficiency of government operations. We provide communication services. For more information on UScellular, please visit one of our retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promotions and videos, connect to UScellular at Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellularandYouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

