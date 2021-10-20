Are you overwhelmed by social media, cybersecurity and other technical topics? Read these books.





Do you feel overwhelmed by all of the technology? Join the crowd.

Every day, the news is full of technology-related developments. Social media app. Cyber ​​warfare. virtual reality. Self-driving car. Invasion of privacy. Dissemination of false information. And many times.

How can I understand everything? We asked four tech savvy people to recommend the best books for beginners to understand some of today’s biggest tech problems. The four are: Tim O’Reilly, Founder and CEO of O’Reilly Media, an online technology learning platform. Hayes Ferguson, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Northwestern University Farley. David Siminoff, General Partner of PrimeMovers Lab, a venture capital firm. Rob Reich, a professor of political science at Stanford University and co-author of System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot.

Here are eight of their recommendations:

“AI2041: 10 Visions for Our Future” by Kai-Fu Lee and Chen Qiufan Photo: Currency Offering

1. AI 2041: 10 Visions for Our Future, Kai-Fu Lee and Chen Qiufan (2021)

Former Google China president Lee and science fiction novelist Kiufan will work together to describe how artificial intelligence will shape the world 20 years from now.

This is an inspirational collaboration that combines ten compelling science fiction stories about technology-driven turmoil with a thoughtful assessment of the state of technology that could bring them, OReilly said. Mr. says. The combination of stories and essays is a powerful form, and for those who are fed up with overheated warnings about uncontextual technology, this is a great book.

Readers will learn about advances in artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, robotics, cryptocurrencies, and quantum computing, and how society treats these technologies, OReilly says.

“Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson Photo: Simon & Schuster

2. Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of Mankind, Walter Isaacson (2021)

This biography of Jennifer Doudna, who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her work on the Crispr system of gene editing, also focuses on the ethics of genetic engineering.

Siminoff calls this the best book he has read this year. From treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases to enabling tiger parents to design children with thick hair, dense muscle structure, and a supercharged brain, it covers all the potential technologies. He says.

He says he fascinated me for its highly digestible clarity, which is about 100 SAT points sharper than the Crispr for Dummies.

Ferguson also praised the book, saying that Daudnas’ work was particularly victorious given the discouragement of pursuing chemistry at university. Her high school coaching counselor told her, the girl doesn’t do science.

3. Skunk Works: Personal memoirs of my year at Lockheed, Ben Rich and Leo Janos (1994)

In this work, Lockheed engineer Ben Rich, who is now dead, describes Skunk Works, the company’s airplane development program. It created the proud U-2 and stealth aircraft.

Share your thoughts

Which book on technology would you recommend? Join the conversation below.

The author explains how a small group of construction-hungry aerospace engineers, tasked with creating the next generation of US defense weapons, overcame the friction of the big business Peter Principal, Says Siminoff. This is the best anti-bureaucratic book on the shelf today.

Despite the fact that it was written almost 30 years ago, he says, this book still has the weight of modern dissident anxiety shared by creative visionary engineers everywhere. I am.

Post-Tech Race, Ruha Benjamin Photo: Ostill / Arthead / Shutterstock

4. Race After Technology: Ruha Benjamin (2019), an abolitionist tool for the new Jim Code

The book assumes that automation accelerates and deepens discrimination while appearing neutral or benevolent. The author argues that discriminatory design encodes inequality by explicitly amplifying the racial hierarchy.

The book is the best single overview of how and why new technologies perpetuate and exacerbate racism, Reich says. Some examples are clear, such as when Google’s search algorithm identifies a black-faced photo as a gorilla. Others are much more hidden and insidious, and the necessary abstractions of programming are a form of computational racism that erases human complexity and peculiarities and their living racial experience.

Reich said the book is about engineer fairness, efficiency, justice, corporate profits, technology as a diagnostic method, and solutions to problems. This is a clear call to engineers and citizens.

“Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity”, Scott Galloway Photo: Penguin Random House

5. Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity, Scott Galloway (2020)

This book looks at who wins and loses in the Covid-19 pandemic. It wasn’t after Corona yet, says Ferguson, but Galloway’s book predictions remain on track.

Ferguson says the authors have seen pandemics accelerate trends that are already underway, such as online shopping and telecommuting. Many people who thought they would never buy groceries online, even if the vaccine made it safer to leave home than a year ago, are accustomed to the ease of delivery of Instacart. ..

In addition, Ferguson said the book reveals that the rapid acceptance of technology through holdouts has helped major tech companies dominate. And she quotes a warning from the book: The Covid-19 Pandemic is an effective weapon of mass destruction from the bad behavior of Big Tech.

Ada Palmer’s novel quartet “Terra Ignota”.Photo: Head of Zeus Publishing

6. Ada Palmer’s novel quartet, Terai Gnota (2016-2021)

The book is set in 2454. A series of events led the world to war after 300 years of peace after the end of the nation-state.

OReilly says that one of the big challenges we all face in understanding the future is to assemble it from a perspective we already know. To smooth our vision of the impact of technology on our society, I can’t suggest a better guide than the Ada Palmer series of Renaissance historians and science fiction writers.

The book doesn’t have many predictions of the future, but rather an analysis of how people react to change, says O’Reilly. It involves trying to stop it, trying to take advantage of it, and surfing the waves of transformation and trying to be different only when everything else fails.

“Ugly Truth” by Sheila Frenkel and Cecilia Kang Photo: HarperCollins

7. Ugly Truth: Facebook Internal FB 1.39% Fight for Domination, Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang (2021)

This is an explanation of the controversy surrounding Facebook in recent years. The authors argue that the company’s failure is not unusual but inevitable.

Frenkel and Kang are doing a great job showing that Facebook’s constant pursuit of world domination (in other words, its unwavering desire to connect more people) often leads to dangerous indifference. Yes, says Ferguson. She says this book should be read by all Facebook users and anyone who wants to understand how that decision is made.

8. Mathematical Destruction Weapon: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy, Cathy ONeil (2016)

The book focuses on the social impact of big data algorithms, which often reinforces our inequality, O’Neill argues.

This is a groundbreaking book, says Reich. ONeils’ book provides a compelling illustration of the ubiquity of algorithmic decision-making tools, from teacher assessments to bank lending and criminal re-offending, how data science works and where problems arise. Great for telling amateurs what the possibilities are.

The book shows that algorithms can be amplified as easily as correcting human prejudice, he says.

Weil is a writer in West Palm Beach, Florida. His contact information is [email protected]

Congressmen liken Facebook and Instagram tactics to tobacco industry tactics. Joanna Stern of the WSJ will review both hearings to find out what tobacco regulation can tell us about what’s coming to Big Tech.Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan / Wall Street Journal

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/books-on-issues-of-technology-social-media-cybersecurity-11634157032 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos