Helping contractors adopt technology

“The first thing a contractor needs help with is understanding what to buy,” she explained. “The problem ten years ago was the lack of technology for construction. The problem now is that there are too many.”

The value is to curate solutions and best practices for adopting technology to help contractors get the most out of their data. This includes ongoing education.

“We were risk partners and we wanted to be that partner in the next evolution of risk management, which is the adoption of technology,” she said. “Evaluating all the different construction technology use cases, the top three are vehicle telematics, water mitigation, and 360-degree imaging.”

“The four risks that contractors are concerned about are safety, cost, quality, and scheduling. We need to deliver quality products on time, on time, and as safely as possible,” Hall said. I added.

“Thinking about telematics and images, we cover them all at once. If you’re using digital images, you can better understand your costs because you can tie your progress to payments,” she says. Stated. “It has magic.”

Predictive analytics and technology retain a lot of contractual power and are transformed into construction to make work safer and more efficient.

AXA XL uses the Tech Adoption Maturity Index (TAMI) to evaluate the use of technology by clients. “I’ve seen the whole range. 2.1 is the lowest I’ve ever seen and 7.2 is the highest. Looking at that range, it will change, but by the time it’s adopted further in the construction industry. Will take 3-5 years, “says Hall.

According to Hall, the biggest challenge in the construction industry is that contractors are immediately seeking ROI when it comes to technology adoption.

“We can’t see such technology and risk management,” she said. “Twenty years ago, risk management in construction was the place of technology adoption today. Risk management wasn’t a buzzword, but managing risk can increase or decrease profitability. I started to notice. “

“If you’re a contractor building a skyscraper and you pay a 3% commission, but you lose your backend bill, you don’t manage the risk, not because you’re a bad builder. It’s unprofitable because of that, “she added.

“AXA XL considers risk as a partnership with our customers. We know that when our customers embrace technology, they are more profitable,” she said. “We call it pair-to-partner play. We are moving from a claim pair to a risky partner.”

As soon as the construction industry begins to adopt technology, the next step is to leverage the data. The next important thing is to take a holistic approach to insuring the contractor by integrating everything together.

“Ultimately, the winners will be those who focus on innovation and technology for the value they provide, not the cost,” said Hall.

